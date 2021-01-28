IT is a flagship hospice providing care for those terminally ill with cancer as well as helping to support people in the community living with the disease.

However, like many charitable organisations, the Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice in the grounds of Bellahouston Park in Glasgow have been hit hard by covid restrictions which have limited fundraising events and opportunities.

Now they are launching a year-long campaign, Go Gold for Glasgow’s Hospice, encouraging people of all ages and all abilities to pick a challenge and get sponsored to help raise vital funds for Glasgow’s Hospice.

Read more: Glasgow restaurant awarded Michelin star as accolade returns to city for first time in 18 years

It has already attracted support from some of the sporting world’s big names. Sports broadcaster Dougie Donnelly has fronted the campaign’s video and is joined by Martin Perry, table tennis para player; Shelly Kerr, former head coach to Scotland’s women’s football team; Bethany Kingsley-Gardiner, Principal Dancer at Scottish Ballet and Richie Gray from Glasgow Warriors.

The campaign urges people to set themselves a goal and have fun achieving it, all while helping raise much-needed funds for Glasgow’s Hospice so it can continue caring for people with life-limiting and terminal illnesses.

Sports commentator and presenter Dougie Donnelly, said: “I am delighted to be involved with Go Gold for Glasgow’s Hospice. The compassionate care which the hospice provides is absolutely essential for people at the end of their lives and for those who are living with a terminal diagnosis, and their families. I would urge people to get involved by taking on a challenge for Glasgow’s Hospice.”

The challenge could be climbing the height of a mountain on their house stairs, achieving a target of 1000 keepy-uppies in the garden with the kids or running a virtual marathon.

Read more: Restaurants where you can eat Michelin star food in Scotland

Rhona Baillie, chief executive of The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice which is backing The Herald's campaign to create a memorial garden to Scots who have lost their lives to coronavirus said: “Like most charities, we have been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic in terms of our ability to run fundraising events. We rely on donations and fundraising to continue our care for our patients - both in the hospice and in our local community.

“However, I am also aware of the impact of lockdowns and restrictions on people’s mental and physical health. With many of our hobbies and activities being curtailed over the past year, we wanted to be able to offer people the opportunity to have some fun in a safe and socially distanced way.”

President of The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice and the Lord Provost of Glasgow, Councillor Philip Braat, said he has been inspired by what he's learned about the hospice and the difference they make to people and their families.

He said: “This campaign is so important that I have already committed to running the Great Scottish Run in 2021 for the Go Gold campaign. I may even take another challenge in the interim, I’ve always fancied bagging a Munro. That’s the exciting part of this campaign, it’s completely up to the individual what they do and when they do it.” To sign up go to www.Go-Gold.org.uk.

The Herald is campaigning to raise funds to create a memorial garden to remember those who have died from coronavirus. We have raised more than £40,000 for the project which will be located in Glasgow's Pollok Country Park.

To donate go to: gofundme.com/ herald-garden-of-remembrance. You can also send donations via post to The Herald Garden of Remembrance Campaign, Herald & Times, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow, G32 8FG. If you can help email memorialgarden@theherald.co.uk