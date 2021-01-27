Residents from West Linton are being called on to book a Covid-19 test, even if they are not showing symptoms of the virus.

NHS Borders has decided to roll out the Covid-19 community testing programme further, to include anyone living or working in West Linton and surrounding areas.

It comes after a spike in cases in the region over the past weeks and evidence that it is spreading within these local communities.

Residents in Hawick have also been invited to book a test.

Testing for West Linton will be available over the next fortnight from the Mobile Testing Unit located at the Graham Institute on Wednesday 27 & Thursday 28 January and Tuesday 2 & Wednesday 3 February.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon 'truly sorry' as 92 more people lose their lives

Appointments must be booked in advance. Next day appointments are available for booking from 6pm daily.

Dr Tim Patterson, Director of Public Health, said: “We have seen an increase in the number of positive cases in West Linton and surrounding areas over the last few weeks and there is evidence of Covid-19 spreading within these local communities.

“I would therefore encourage local people to get tested even if they currently feel well, as some people can have Covid-19 without displaying any of the common symptoms.

“Please protect yourself and others – take this opportunity to get tested and remember to stick to the Scottish Government rules, stay at home and follow the FACTS:

Face coverings in enclosed spaces

Avoid crowded places

Clean hands and surfaces regularly

Two metre distancing; and

Self-isolate and book a test if you have symptoms

“Covid-19 thrives on human contact if you do not mix with others you cannot catch or spread Covid. This is especially pertinent as evidence suggests that around a third of people with Covid-19 show no symptoms so they do not know that they are carrying or spreading this deadly virus.

“Being tested is a quick process and the more people who get tested, the more easily we can help stop the virus from spreading even more. So we’d urge anyone living in West Linton and the surrounding areas to make an appointment as soon as possible.”

READ MORE: Scots expert explains 'legacy of poor decisions' in Government's handling of pandemic

Meanwhile, anyone living or working in the Hawick area can also now book a test for Covid-19, whether or not they are showing symptoms of the virus.

Testing is available 7 days a week from the Mobile Testing Unit located in the Teviotdale Leisure Centre Car Park.

Appointments must be booked in advance. Next day appointments are available for booking from 6pm daily.

Dr Patterson added: “Evidence suggests that up to a third of people who have Covid-19 do not have any symptoms.

"Extending the testing facility in Hawick to test people without symptoms will enable us to detect more cases of the virus and help prevent the spread."