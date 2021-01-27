THE campaign to get the beloved PS Waverley "paddling again by summer" has reached a milestone with donations.
But despite raising more than £220,000 for maintenance of the pleasure boat, its owners need more money to cover the large costs of keeping the ship.
Much of the expensive maintenance work carried out over the winter focused on repairs to the steam engine which powers the Waverley and more must be spent to cover the cost of dry docking the boat in Greenock this April.
So far, more than £50,000 has been spent on the main engine alone.
The 1947 paddle steamer has been out of action for much of its commercial season, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has dried up its income.
It is the last seagoing boat of its kind in the world and its owners want to raise another £130,000 to keep the Waverley in action.
