The family of a man who died following a road crash on the A90 in Aberdeenshire have paid tribute.

Police have confirmed that he was Darren Inglis, 29, from Mintlaw.

His family have now released a statement through Police Scotland, hailing his "funny", "larger-than-life" character.

They said: "Yesterday our hearts were destroyed when Darren was taken from us following a tragic accident. Darren was a much loved son, fiancé́, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and friend to many.

"Above all, he was a funny, amazing, larger-than-life character, whose jokes and good humour lightened all our lives and always made us roll with laughter."

Tragically, Mr Inglis was due to marry his fiancée Sophie in just a few weeks.

"His life was his soulmate, Sophie, to whom he was due to be married in a few weeks, his nieces and nephew on whom he doted, and his adored dogs", the statement continued.

"Darren’s passing has been so sudden and has rocked us all to our core.

'There will forever be a hole in our lives that will never be filled, a hole our family can barely face dealing with.

'He has been taken from us all too soon.

"We would like to thank the emergency services for their speedy response and efforts in trying to save Darren, and we kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time."

The crash happened on the A90 south of Newburgh around 7.40am on Tuesday, 26 January.

Mr Inglis was the driver and sole occupant of a blue Peugeot 308 which was the only vehicle involved.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead.

Sergeant Scott Deans of the North East Road Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Inglis's family and friends at this difficult time for them.

"We are continuing to work to establish the circumstances which led to this crash and I would urge anyone with information who hasn't yet spoken to police comes forward as soon as they can.

"Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0463 of 26 January, 2021."