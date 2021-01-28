THE summer of 2021 will mark the 20th anniversary of the facility that is home from home away from Ibrox.

From Murray Park to the Hummel Training Centre, Auchenhowie to the Rangers Football Centre, it has been given various monikers over the years. The name above the door isn’t important, but what happens behind those blue crested gates certainly is.

When Sir David Murray pulled the chords to his new £14million build two decades ago, he insisted it was significant for Scottish football as well as Rangers and that Murray Park, as it was initially named, would be something that every Rangers supporter could be proud of.

For two years, a BBC documentary crew would chart the progress of players in the series 'Blue Heaven' and four notable figures - Charlie Adam, Chris Burke, Jordan McMillan and Steven Smith - would grow from promising youngster to first team players.

Now the class of 2021 must follow the path and make a name for themselves in successful Rangers sides going forward. The academy has to really pay dividends and set Rangers up for a bright future on and off the park.

Given where Rangers are in a European sense, a productive and profitable academy setup has to be one of the cornerstones of the club.

The youth structure was badly and sadly neglected for several years under previous Ibrox regimes and it would come as no surprise that those that emerged through the system weren’t ultimately good enough to forge a career for themselves with Rangers.

That is not the case today, though. Investment in staff, equipment, technology and upgrades to the fabric of the building mean that everything is in place for those that have the ultimate opportunity.

The work of the Rangers Youth Development Fund has been hugely significant in that regard and the millions of pounds directed to Auchenhowie from Ibrox have helped further the careers of players and ensure the elite environment in which they operate is as professional and polished as possible.

Fans always love to see youngsters emerge through the academy and make it with their boyhood heroes and the money they invest in RYDC ensures that dream can become a reality for the most highly-rated young talents.

Boss Steven Gerrard leaves no stone unturned in the pursuit of improvement at first team level and the youth structure that is overseen by Head of Academy Craig Mulholland has, like their first team counterparts, no excuses for not being the best that they can be every single day.

Those efforts have to lead into the squad that Gerrard is on the brink of guiding to the Premiership title this term.

There have been times over recent years where the moment just hasn't been right for Gerrard to pitch in the best kids at his disposal but the opportunity should have been taken more this season.

The news this week that Nathan Patterson had signed a new contract that will keep him at Ibrox until 2024 was widely welcomed by Gerrard, Sporting Director Ross Wilson and the Gers support.

At 19, the right-back clearly has a bright future ahead of him and he should have first crack at the jersey vacated by James Tavernier when the Englishman leaves Rangers.

But Patterson really should have had more game time under his belt this season. His 20 minute cameo against Ross County on Saturday was impressive, but it was only the fourth time that he has featured for Gerrard's side during a campaign in which games have been won comfortably and there has been opportunities to pitch Patterson in to action.

Gerrard cannot, of course, just give out appearances for the sake of it and every minute must be earned by every member of his squad. And that is the tough challenge that faces those youngsters on the fringes at Ibrox these days.

“We want to have local academy players who make the grade and push for a first-team place,” Gerrard said this week as he praised the way in which Patterson has made the transition from the youth ranks into his Ibrox squad.

“I want that more than anyone else because I have come through an academy system myself. But the level of this team has grown and moved forward since we have come in to where we are now, so the challenge has become even tougher for these players.

"So they have got to go above and beyond and be obsessed with getting better and pushing.

“The ball is in their court. If they’re good enough, work hard and sacrifice enough, they will be given opportunities. It’s then up to them whether they take them to prove they’re good enough to be in this first team.”

Defender Leon King and midfielder Ciaran Dickson both made their debuts against Falkirk in November, while Stephen Kelly has established himself in the Premiership with Ross County.

Then you must consider the likes of Robby McCrorie, Lewis Mayo, Kai Kennedy, Josh McPake and Glenn Middleton, who have all been around Gerrard's squad in spells.

There won't be an overhaul at Ibrox during the summer but the next evolution of Gerrard's group should include talented, homegrown players and Rangers, as champions, should be leading the way in producing the top young players in Scotland.

Rangers are certainly not short of players that could have a bright future ahead of them but circumstances and chances will determine whether they live the dream like their Blue Heaven predecessors before them.