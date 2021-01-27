Universities in Scotland are celebrating after reaching a significant milestone in their commitment to widen access.

The latest figures show 16.4 per cent of students were from the most deprived backgrounds in the academic year 2019/20.

It comes after the Commission on Widening Access recommended that 16% of students should be from SIMD20 backgrounds by 2021, with an overall aim to reach 20% by 2030.

Responding to today’s rise in number of enrolments and students from deprived areas, Universities Scotland Director Alastair Sim said: “Universities are interested in talent.

"Where you come from should not dictate whether you should go to university and today’s news shows that progress is being made in Scotland.

"This is a fantastic achievement that shows the commitment of our universities to widen access. We have reached the 2021 target a year ahead of time, but the hard work continues as we look to 2030 and beyond.

Universities, such as Glasgow (pictured), are under significant pressure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This achievement has been possible because of a concerted and coordinated drive to catalyse the rate of progress and build on longstanding commitments to access from individual institutions."

He added: "Scotland’s universities have delivered a set of progressive policies including minimum entry requirements in admissions and guaranteed offers for care experienced students; moves that other countries are now looking to emulate.

"The job is not done, if anything the challenge to 2030 will get tougher. It will require continued ownership and leadership from universities but we are deeply committed to this.”

Richard Lochhead, minister for further and higher education, has also welcomed the progress.

He tweeted: New HE stats reveal that Scotland’s widening access to university interim 2021 target of 16% of full-time first degree entrants from our 20% most deprived areas has been achieved at 16.4% - thank you to [the] sector for its commitment to ensuring that university is for all backgrounds."