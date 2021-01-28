TSB is forging ahead with closures of 73 bank branches and a cut of around 300 jobs despite appeals to save branches in remote and most deprived areas of Scotland.

While there has been continued resistance to closing the 'last bank in town' the move means shutting down the last remaining bank in the eastern coastal corner of Fife, East Neuk, home to picturesque fishing towns and described as "one of Scotland's hidden gems".

The closure of TSB’s Anstruther branch which overlooks the town's beach marks the end of the last bank in the area after the closure of the Royal Bank of Scotland in 2017.

The Edinburgh-based bank group has confirmed it has begun the process of closure with two branches to shut this week in the Pilton area of Edinburgh and Peebles.

It has begun the process this month with the closure of Grantown on Spey, North Berwick, Castle Douglas, Aboyne, Kelso and Insch.

There had been a battle to stop closures some of thee most deprived parliamentary constituencies in the UK which will see them down to their last bank branch.

And there will be just one bank branch in the whole of the Glasgow North East constituency after the TSB closures come into effect.

TSB is closing more than half of its existing Scottish branches and cut around 300 jobs, blaming "a significant shift in customer behaviour" as more customers bank online.

A TSB source said: "TSB is committed to a national branch network and is taking forward plans announced last year to right size it. We are working closely with stakeholders to ensure we support our customers through these changes, particularly in the current environment.”

The 73 branches will now be shut by June of this year.

Branches due to close include those in some of Scotland's most deprived areas.

And they include two in Glasgow North East in Springburn and Dennistoun.

In Glasgow North East - one of the most deprived constituencies in the UK - it means the number of any bank branch will be cut from eight to just one. The TSB is closing the Dennistoun and Springburn branches leaving leaving no banks in the immediate area.

The only remaining branch in the constituency would be the Bank of Scotland in Riddrie (below).

Carol Monaghan, MP for neighbouring Glasgow North West, has campaigned against the decision to shut three branches in Anniesland, Drumchapel, and Partick but says it has fallen on deaf ears.

She says there has been on shift on TSB's position on closures.

She said: “After meeting with representatives from TSB, I am very disappointed that the three Glasgow North West branches are still earmarked for closure. Despite hearing the clear and indisputable benefits of keeping the branches open for Glasgow North West customers, TSB have made the regrettable decision to continue with their plans.

“These closures constitute the removal of a vital service. Quick and easy access to financial support and advice within the community is always essential. However, in these times of increased upheaval due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is even more crucial that we can all access our money easily and locally.

“As a result of these closures, many of my constituents will have to travel outside of their local communities to visit their bank. Equally, many customers will be directed towards online banking, despite the fact that access to broadband and technological devices is not universal.

“I am particularly concerned for TSB customers from Drumchapel. After closure, the nearest TSB branch is in Clydebank. Furthermore, Drumchapel experiences a particularly high rate of digital exclusion, meaning that many constituents are not able to access online services.

“I am firmly against the decision to close these three branches. In light of these closures, I encourage any TSB customers in the Glasgow North West constituency to contact TSB if they require further advice or assistance.”

More than 400 people have signed a petition calling on the TSB to rethink the closure of its north east Fife branches.

Branches in Cupar and Anstruther are among seven in Fife earmarked for closure in March.

Campaigner Rhuaraidh Fleming presented the signatures to TSB chief executive Debbie Crosbie in December and said people were angry at the decision.

Age Concern were among those who have opposed to the closures first announced in September.

Brian Sloan, the charity’s chief executive, said: “We’re appalled by this latest round of closures, which will undoubtedly hit older and vulnerable customers hardest.

“The disappearance of almost half TSB’s Scottish branches will inevitably lead to banking deserts and make it harder for customers to manage their money.”

A TSB source said: "Branches earmarked for closure have been selected to ensure 94% of TSB customers can travel in 20 minutes or less to a branch, and the new network will have an average of 17,000 customers per branch, which remains below the UK average. The network will be the 7th largest in the UK.

"At the same time we are investing in our remaining network: re-developing branches and providing new facilities such as video banking and self-service machines.

"We have seen digital adoption amongst our customers continue to increase and prior to the Covid outbreak more than 90% of transactions processed by TSB were already through digital or automated channels.

"All the TSB branches in our current closure programme have a post office and ATM within a mile of the branch, maintaining local access to cash."