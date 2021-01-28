TSB has confirmed it is forging ahead with the closure of 73 Scots branches with the loss of 300 jobs.
A "significant change in customer behaviour" and increased online banking drove the decision, the Edinburgh-based bank said.
The bank has begun the process of closure and said there has is no change despite concerns that the older and vulnerable would be hit hardest and despite talks over changes in remote and deprived areas that it is feared would be badly served by bank branches.
Across the UK, the TSB planned to cut about 900 jobs and close 164 branches.
The full list of Scottish branches set to close is: Aberdeen Culter, Aberdeen Dyce, Aberdeen Kincorth, Aberdeen Mannofield, Aberdeen St Machar, Aberdeen Torry, Aboyne, Alexandra, Alford, Anstruther, Banchory, Bathgate, Bearsden, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Blairgowrie, Bo'ness, Broxburn, Buckhaven, Bucksburn, Burntisland, Campbeltown, Carnoustie, Castle Douglas, Coatbridge, Coupar Angus, Cowdenbeath, Crieff, Cumnock, Cupar, Dalkeith, Dingwall, Dundee Craigiebank, Dundee Lochee, Dunoon, Edinburgh Corstorphine, Edinburgh Gorgie, Edinburgh Pilton, Girvan, Glasgow Anniesland, Glasgow Dennistoun, Glasgow Drumchapel, Glasgow Easterhouse, Glasgow Partick, Glasgow Springburn, Grangemouth, Grantown-on-Spey, Hawick, Helensburgh, Huntly, Insch, Johnstone, Kelso, Kilbirnie, Kilsyth, Kirkcaldy, Templehall, Largs, Larkhall, Lochgilphead, Montrose, Nairn, North Berwick, Peebles, Penicuik, Pitlochry, Port Glasgow, Prestwick, Renfrew, Rosyth, Rothesay, Saltcoats, Thornliebank, Turriff, Wick.
