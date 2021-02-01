By Umit Bititci

DESPITE its title, the UK Government’s plan for a green industrial revolution does not provide much in the way of direction for industries and businesses outside the energy sector.

Furthermore, it is concerned mainly with building new things – more offshore wind, new and advanced power – and creating a UK-wide demand for electric cars. The plan fails to acknowledge the role that reusing, remanufacturing, and recycling can play in reducing the demand for energy, thus easing the path towards net zero.

That the plan overlooks the circular economy is not entirely unexpected. While building cleaner energy systems will expend a tremendous amount of material resources, it will likely create most of the jobs promised and deliver economic growth. However, the Government has signalled its commitment to the circular economy on various occasions in the past, so it is missing an opportunity to advance the business case for a method and a principle not yet widely embraced by industry, despite all the warm talk.

Few businesses have been successful in building a truly circular model, but Linn Products, the Glasgow-based manufacturer of sound systems, is one shining example. Since producing its first turntable in the 1970s, Linn has engineered premium products considered by many to be superior to the high-tech competition, while also being modular and offering multiple upgrade possibilities over time.

Many of its 1970s customers are still dancing to the tune of the same underlying piece of hardware, upgraded regularly over the intervening decades. That not only saves them money, but up to 95 per cent of materials by enhancing the product in stages rather than discarding entire units when one part is improved.

Far from being a niche sideline, upgrades are the central revenue stream of Linn’s business. What has made the company successful in the circular economy – on a sale rather than subscription model – is the modularity of its systems and the way it differentiates its offer. We know consumers are increasingly taken with the idea of reducing waste and the environmental impact of their consumption. Linn products are for life and, far from detracting from the take-up of its new product ranges, their "upgrade-ability" actually drives sales.

That example serves to highlight the flaws in the 10-point plan, particularly the ban on petrol and diesel cars. While electric cars are definitely "greener" during the usage stage, incentivising their production does nothing to reduce the environmental impact of the extraction of raw materials, manufacturing, distribution, or recycling at the end of a car’s short lifespan.

Why is the Government driving demand for a nationwide fleet of electric cars built using 20th century mass-production business models? If sound systems can be engineered for life through upgrades, why not cars?

Cars are already modularly engineered, to some extent, as parts can often be repaired and remanufactured. In fact, Scotland has hundreds of remanufacturers of auto parts. What we do not yet have are vehicle manufacturers – existing giants or start-ups – successfully exploiting innovative business models based on upgrade-ability. Or a UK Government bold enough to incentivise them to do so.

Umit Bititci is Professor of Business Performance, Edinburgh Business School