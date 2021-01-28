A World Health Organisation team has emerged from quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan to start a fact-finding mission on the origins of the virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic.

The researchers, who were required to complete 14 days in quarantine after arriving in China, left their quarantine hotel and boarded a bus in the afternoon.

The mission has become politically charged as China seeks to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak.

A major question is where the Chinese side will allow the researchers to go and who they will be able to talk to.

Yellow barriers blocked the entrance to the hotel, keeping the media at a distance. Before they boarded, workers in full protective gear could be seen loading their luggage on to the bus, including two musical instruments, a dumbbell and four yoga mattresses.

Hotel staff waved goodbye to the researchers, who were wearing face masks. The bus driver wore a full-body white protective suit. They drove about 30 minutes to a lakeside hotel.

Earlier this month, former WHO official Keiji Fukuda, who is not part of the team in Wuhan, cautioned against expecting any breakthroughs, saying it may take years before any firm conclusions can be made on the virus's origin.

"This is now well over a year past when it all started," he said. "So much of the physical evidence is going to be gone.

"The memories of people are imprecise and probably the physical layout of many places are going to be different than they were and how people are moving about and so on."

The mission only came about after considerable wrangling between the sides that led to a rare complaint from the WHO that Beijing was taking too long to make final arrangements.

China, which has strongly opposed an independent investigation it could not fully control, said the matter was complicated and that Chinese medical staff were preoccupied with new virus clusters in Beijing, Shanghai and other cities.

While the WHO was criticised early on, especially by the US administration, for not being critical enough of the Chinese response, it recently accused China and other countries of moving too slowly at the start of the outbreak, drawing a rare admission from the Chinese side that it could have done better.

"The WHO and global experts have given their full affirmation of China's epidemic prevention success and past origins tracing work," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said. "Both sides have a basic consensus on co-operation on origins-related research, and related work is progressing smoothly."

Chinese officials and state media have tried to cast doubt on whether the virus even started in China. Most experts believe it came from bats, possibly in south-west China or neighbouring areas of south-east Asia, before being passed to another animal and then to humans.

The origin search will try to determine where and how that happened.

Meanwhile, countries with the least corruption have been best positioned to weather the health and economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an annual study by an anti-graft organisation.

Transparency International's 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index, which measures the view of public sector corruption according to experts and business people, concluded that countries that performed well invested more in health care, were "better able to provide universal health coverage and are less likely to violate democratic norms".

"Covid-19 is not just a health and economic crisis," said Transparency head Delia Ferreira Rubio. "It is a corruption crisis - and one that we are currently failing to manage."

This year's index showed the US hitting a new low amid a steady decline under the presidency of Donald Trump, with a score of 67 on a scale where zero is "highly corrupt" and 100 is "very clean".

That put the US 25th on the list in a tie with Chile, but behind many other western democracies. It dropped from scores of 69 in 2019, 71 in 2018 and 75 in 2017, and was down to the lowest level since figures for comparison have been available.

"In addition to alleged conflicts of interest and abuse of office at the highest level, in 2020 weak oversight of the 1 trillion dollar Covid-19 relief package raised serious concerns and marked a retreat from longstanding democratic norms promoting accountable government," said the report by Transparency, which is based in Berlin.

The link between corruption and coronavirus response could be widely seen around the world, according to the report's analysis.

For example, Uruguay scored 71 - putting it 21st on the list. It invests heavily in health care and has a strong epidemiological surveillance system, which has helped not only with Covid-19 but also other diseases like yellow fever and Zika, Transparency said.

By contrast, Bangladesh, which scored 26 and was 146th on the list, "invests little in health care while corruption flourishes during Covid-19, ranging from bribery in health clinics to misappropriated aid", Transparency said. "Corruption is also pervasive in the procurement of medical supplies."

Even in New Zealand, which placed joint first as the least corrupt nation with a score of 88 and has been lauded for its pandemic response, there was room for improvement, Transparency said.

"While the government communicates openly about the measures and policies it puts in place, more transparency is needed around public procurement for Covid-19 recovery," the organisation wrote.

Out of 180 countries surveyed, two-thirds scored below 50 and the average score was 43.

Denmark and New Zealand tied in first place as the countries seen as least corrupt, with scores of 88, followed by Finland, Singapore, Switzerland and Sweden with scores of 85, Norway at 84, the Netherlands at 82, and Germany and Luxembourg at 80 to round out the top 10.

Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and the UK all scored 77 in 11th place.

Somalia and South Sudan fared the worst with scores of 12 to put them at 179th place, behind Syria with a score of 14, Yemen and Venezuela at 15, Sudan and Equatorial Guinea with 16, Libya with 17, and North Korea, Haiti and the Democratic Republic of Congo with 18.

Since 2012, the earliest point of comparison available using the current methodology, 26 countries have significantly improved, including Greece, which increased by 14 points to 50, Myanmar, which rose 13 points to 28, and Ecuador, which rose 7 points to 39.

At the same time, 22 countries have significantly decreased, including Lebanon, which dropped 5 points to 25, Malawi and Bosnia & Herzegovina which both dropped 7 points to 30 and 35 respectively.