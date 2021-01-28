Scots have taken to social media to express their outrage as Boris Johnson leaves London to visit Scotland, despite Nicola Sturgeon's questions over the necessity of the trip.

The Prime Minister’s visit is argued to be an attempt to save the union as he panics over growing support for another Scottish independence referendum.

The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has commented on the visit and stated she isn’t “ecstatic” and doesn’t believe it is necessary.

Twitter users have expressed their disapproval over his visit calling his actions arrogant and describing his visit as not “essential travel”.

One user said: “The government is an actual joke one rule for them another for us.”

Another added: “English MPs thinking they have a right to visit Scotland during a pandemic is arrogance.”

A third called it a “non-essential trip to Scotland” and that it should be reported to the police for “breaking COVID rules.”

Boris Johnson can go to Scotland but I can't see Eve who lives in Scotland for a walk the government is an actual joke one rule for them another for us. — 🛸 (@SPACE_JODIE) January 28, 2021

@BorisJohnson can you please explain to me why I’m tailed by a police car while walking the dog down my own street, yet you’re jetting off to Scotland for a few photo ops? — Chris Thompson (@christhompsonex) January 28, 2021

I suppose Boris Johnson going to Scotland at least means lockdown will be observed as people will stay in to avoid bumping into him. — Charlie (@Montague_Tigg) January 28, 2021

Visits to Scotland by Boris Johnson to make the case for the Union is the constitutional equivalent of taking a screen grab of every text fight you’ve ever had, printing then out, and putting them inside this year’s Valentine’s Card. — Gareth Russell (@garethrussell1) January 28, 2021

How is travelling to Scotland from England essential travel ? Has this been sanctioned as safe by SAGE ?



Boris Johnson — fwankiesays (@fwankiesays1) January 28, 2021

@BorisJohnson has a jolly up to Scotland today. If he has time he hopes to call in to Durham where his friend advises him there is a great castle to visit.... — Nigel Robson (@robboluvsqpr) January 28, 2021

#English MP's thinking they have a right to visit Scotland during a pandemic is arrogance. Not essential. We don't need the English Prime Minister to visit us. We are not his subjects. #BorisJohnson. — Thomas Michael (@tmhiggins741) January 28, 2021

Why is @BorisJohnson in Scotland to talk about the UK constitution during an ongoing pandemic where we are ALL told to stay home, protect NHS, save lives.

When @ScotTories claim @theSNP only care about constitutional question, what have they got to say to their amazing leader? — Stephen 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🎗 (@PenguinBhoy) January 28, 2021