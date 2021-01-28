Scots have taken to social media to express their outrage as Boris Johnson leaves London to visit Scotland, despite Nicola Sturgeon's questions over the necessity of the trip. 

The Prime Minister’s visit is argued to be an attempt to save the union as he panics over growing support for another Scottish independence referendum. 

The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has commented on the visit and stated she isn’t “ecstatic” and doesn’t believe it is necessary. 

Twitter users have expressed their disapproval over his visit calling his actions arrogant and describing his visit as not “essential travel”. 

One user said: “The government is an actual joke one rule for them another for us.”

Another added: “English MPs thinking they have a right to visit Scotland during a pandemic is arrogance.”

A third called it a “non-essential trip to Scotland” and that it should be reported to the police for “breaking COVID rules.”