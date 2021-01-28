A young girl from Dumbarton has received a top award after raising hundreds of pounds for the cancer charity which looked after her dad.

Courtney Devenney, a member of the Clydebank girl guides, had been going through a tough time after losing her father in 2019, and found comfort and support in her Brownie group.

Despite the restrictions of lockdown, she continued to work through all the activities posted online completed her troops' badges at home.

The nine-year-old was awarded the Brownie's Napier Award - given to a Brownie who has done something to inspire others and shows commitment in all that they are trying to achieve.

She said: “I have loved doing all my Brownie work and earning all my badges. It has helped me build my confidence and I have learned a lot of new skills.”

Courtney Devenney

Courtney earned her 'charities' badge and completed a sponsored dance in June on the first anniversary of her father's death.

The inspirational youngster raised almost £1,000 for the Beatson charity, who had cared for her dad during his illness.

Courtney’s mum, Kellyanne Devenney, said: “I am extremely proud of Courtney. She is an inspirational little girl and she has come on leaps with the help of her Brownie leaders, and her confidence shines out of her now.”

First Clydebank brownie group leader, Linda Jain added: “We’re all very proud of Courtney. She is such an inspiration and we’re so glad that guiding has been able to help her during this difficult time, especially during lockdown.

"A time when so many people have been affected she has been a shining light making every week worthwhile to see what she is going to be up to next. Courtney has helped and encouraged others with activities to continue as Brownies. She is just a star.”