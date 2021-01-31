HOLES are currently an important part of life on the farm in Uganda. Paul Okello, the farmhand, has completed about 20 of them, of variable depth depending on the species of tree, bush or shrub, and with preliminary priming using different soils, goat or chicken manure, lime and rubble. Each morning he has to check if any reptiles are enjoying a lie-in at the bottom of the hole.

Primus, our prize turkey, was also having a problem with holes, in his case the shallow one his wife insisted on scratching out beneath shady cassava leaves. There, in secret, she laid her eggs then went AWOL. Being a responsible father, he was often found sitting on the eggs, these frequent paternal episodes disrupting his routine and causing serious wattle engorgement. After the third failed hatching, the Czar of All Livestock decided the limit had been reached, and Primus’s new wife is a strong young bird with a sense of social and maternal responsibility.

Our most important hole is several hundred metres long, two metres deep, and full of water moving apace. Weeks of rain and the building of a major tarred road to the West Nile, a few hundred metres from our land, meant saturated and damaged fields, and the erosion of our buildings’ foundations.

Fortunately, the Madi and French construction company’s engineers agreed with Anne Marie’s proposed remedy and within three days we felt saved – the compound dried out, the fields are recovering, and our staff pit latrine has emptied of water for the first time since last Easter.

At the Ngwenya iron ore mine in Swaziland we have a choice of holes to explore on our visits, millions of tons having been gouged out in the 1960s and sent to Japan. The mine has been worked for some 40,000 years but as a source of iron only from about 400AD. The archaeologists, including John Masson from Scotland, have shown it was originally a source of red ochre, widely used for ritual purposes and for Bushman rock art.

Only a few years ago, the highly-educated wife of one of my oldest friends had to succumb to ochre smearing before the traditional wedding ceremony could be completed. Specular haematite was mined there too, its glittering quality impressive even now – how much more so on the limbs and head of a shaman prowling through a village in the night?

The smallest hole medically was caused by a long metal meat skewer driven through a young teenager’s forehead after horseplay with her younger brother. She walked into casualty at Good Shepherd, calm as you like. Fortunately, it was exactly in the midline and had avoided the brain tissue itself on each side, as well as major arteries and venous sinuses.

We did not have scans in those days, let alone neurosurgeons –only detailed anatomy books. Under anaesthetic and using our Canadian dentist’s high-speed drill, the entry hole was enlarged. Diathermy to coagulate any blood vessels was applied directly to the skewer as it was withdrawn, millilmetre by fraught millimetre. Most of us in theatre probably stopped breathing before it finally was freed. She walked out with a smile several days later whereas the poor brother, sjambokked all over his back and limbs by his dad, was not able to move for some time.

The most fiendishly designed hole I encountered was on the Old Course at St Andrews. My elder brother, Alan, a doctor in Canada, suggested we drive through very early from Stirling to see if there was a space available on the rota for two natives amid the throngs of Americans.

We were in luck. It was an emotional moment for both of us, stepping on to that fabled tee, holy ground in our minds, golf’s ghosts and legends everywhere around. The euphoria would have continued all day until my drive disappeared on the fifth fairway. Do they still have pot bunkers in the 21st century? There was barely room to swing a sand wedge in this deep devil’s cavity. Alan had a smirk on his face – he was one hole down.

My instinct was to swing the sand wedge then throw the ball out onto the fairway. Reality dawned – you don’t mess with older brothers. “I’m declaring it unplayable, Alan. Two stroke penalty and one club length not nearer the hole.”

“Damn! I was going to enjoy watching you down there for the next 30 minutes.”

Dr David Vost studied medicine at Glasgow University and works at a hospital in Swaziland. He and his family live on a farm in Northern Uganda. davidvostsz@gmail.com