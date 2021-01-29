Scottish actor James McAvoy, actress Daisy Ridley and TV presenter Stacey Dooley are among the twenty celebrities that are hoping to impress in the next Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

The Channel 4 programme will also feature double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes, actor and comedian John Bishop, comedian and presenter Tom Allen, author and TV star David Baddiel and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall.

Actor James McAvoy will be trying to impress with his baking skills (Channel 4/Love Productions)

The list of celebrity participants also includes YouTuber and musician KSI, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, author and psychotherapist Philippa Perry, radio DJ Nick Grimshaw and comedian Rob Beckett.

Former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke, TV star Anneka Rice, actor Reece Shearsmith, musician Dizzee Rascal, as well as singers Anne-Marie and Nadine Coyle, and comedian Katherine Ryan are also all on board.

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley is also among this year’s celebrity Bake Off contestants (Channel 4/Love Productions)

Each episode will see four celebrities battle it out over three rounds – the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper – in a bid to be crowned Star Baker.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be judging the bakes while host Matt Lucas will also return to the tent “keeping time and spirits up”.

YouTuber and musician KSI will also be competing (Channel 4/Love Productions)

Across five episodes, due to air in the spring, the celebrities will be doing their bit in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Sarah Lazenby, head of formats and features at Channel 4, said: “What we all need right now is more joy. Bake Off is serving up yet another dollop of fun courtesy of some very willing celebrities.

Stacey Dooley will be hoping to bake up a storm (Channel 4/Love Productions)

“We can’t promise a huge helping of baking inspiration, but we can deliver some much-needed laughs.”

Kieran Smith, executive producer of Bake Off creators Love Productions, said: “Bake Off is extremely proud to support Stand Up To Cancer.

Dizzee Rascal will be among the 20 celebrities taking part (Channel 4/Love Productions)

“It has been a difficult year for charities and we sincerely hope that this series will offer a lot of fun, but also some much-needed funds in the fight against cancer.”

Stand Up To Cancer has raised more than £62 million, funding 55 clinical trials and projects involving 11,000 cancer patients across the country, Channel 4 said.