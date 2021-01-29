MORE than 280,000 Scots started 2021 on furlough, according to new figures.

Data produced by HMRC showed that 282,200 people were on paid leave from work on December 31 this year – a rise of 44 per cent compared to two months previously.

The figures also revealed that the number of people furloughed at the end of 2020 was significantly lower than the peak, in July last year, when almost half a million Scots were not working but whose wages were being subsidised by the UK Government.

Politicians and business leaders say the number of people using the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) demonstrates a need for it to be extended past April, when it is due to wind up.

Along with statistics on the CJRS, HMRC also revealed that around 112,000 self-employed Scots have received £315 million in support through the self-employed income support scheme (SEISS) as of December 31.

It was also announced yesterday that nearly £43m was claimed by restaurants in Scotland during the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which ran in August last year.

A total of 4,775 restaurants claimed under the scheme for discounts provided on more than seven million meals.

The British Chambers of Commerce said the Treasury has to learn lessons from the last year, and do all it can to avoid mass redundancies when the current CJRS scheme ends in April. The organisation’s co-executive director, Hannah Essex, said: “With the furlough scheme providing a lifeline to millions of employees across the economy, further action will be needed in order to avoid a damaging cliff-edge for jobs and livelihoods after the scheme ends in just a couple of months.

“The Government must learn lessons from last October, where the delay in extending the scheme at a time of tightening restrictions helped drive redundancies to a record high.

“Therefore, ministers should commit immediately to keeping the furlough scheme in place until a full opening of the economy is possible and at least until the end of July 2021.

“Only with certainty on the future of Government support can businesses communities plan ahead and look to restart, rebuild and renew.”

The Labour Party has called on Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to protect those who are self-employed by paying the fourth instalment of the SEISS at 80% of pre-crisis profits.

The Treasury is yet to announce the details of the fourth grant, including who can apply or what the terms will be.

It is thought it will be announced in the Budget on March 3.

Labour argues that it means the 2.4 million self-employed people currently relying on the SEISS scheme will be left in the dark about future support for weeks during a national lockdown.

The first and second SEISS grants were paid at 80% and 70% of three months’ worth of average pre-crisis monthly trading profits respectively.

The third grant was paid at 80%. However, plans were initially suggested to pay just 20 or 40% of pre-crisis profits.

Bridget Phillipson MP, Labour’s Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said: “We need Britain’s hardworking entrepreneurs to help secure our economy out of this crisis.

“They’ve already had to contend with the worst recession and the worst growth of any major economy. Leaving them in the dark about future support risks pushing even more out of business – and that will damage our recovery.

“The Chancellor should reverse this economically illiterate decision and reassure self-employed people that the fourth grant will be paid at 80% of pre-crisis profits.”