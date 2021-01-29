One of Scotland's biggest music festivals will not go ahead in 2021.

Organisers of the HebCelt music festival in the Western Isles have said they are utterly disappointed, but have been forced to cancel in the face of more Covid uncertainty.

The summer event, which is more than 20 years old, was also postponed last year and it was hoped would be able to ahead in 2021.

Now, this year's festival will take on a "hybrid" form, with some live performances mixed in with "unique digital content".

Organisers said it was with "deep regret" they had decided to cancel and have offered a full refund on tickets.

In a statement released on social media, they said: "It is with deep regret that due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic we have been forced to make the decision to cancel the rolled over HebCelt from 2020.

"The HebCelt team continues to work hard to plan for an event in 2021. The ideal situation would be a return to the kind of music and live performances that we have all come to enjoy.

"However, as everyone will likely know, Covid-19 and its restrictions continue to pose unique challenges which we have been working to mitigate.

"While vaccinations may bring some return to normality at some point this year, that is looking increasingly like it will not happen in time for us to safely put in place the kind of HebCelt we recognise.

"We are therefore planning for a hybrid event this year and are considering how that can be realised, including exploring a mixture of live performance and the creation of unique digital content."

Organisers highlighted how HebCelt plays a vital role in the local economy while showcasing "many of the best attributes of our culture and what the Outer Hebrides has to offer."

The added: "We are truly sorry to be sharing this news with you all and the utter disappointment is shared by all of us here on the team.

"We thank everyone for their understanding, love and support of the festival."