A major health board has told residents to prepare for "Covid self-care at home" amid soaring infection rates.

Health officials from NHS Lanarkshire, where there is the second highest infection rate in Scotland, have said people should prepare for Covid-19 to hit their household.

Dr Mike Coates a local GP, pointed out that with the continuing rate of Covid case numbers in Lanarkshire, it is likely that many local people will know someone who falls ill with Covid over the next month or so.

READ MORE: Novavax Covid vaccine could be approved for use in UK

The latest 7 day total shows 1,705 new cases.

He said: “We’re going to see many people get sick with this nasty virus before things start to get better.

"Unfortunately, the majority of people who get Covid will feel unwell for around a week before starting to recover. They can – and should – self-care at home.”

The health board previously confirmed that while a number of clinically urgent and priority procedures are to continue, all non-urgent surgery will be temporarily postponed, as well as some outpatient appointments.

GP practices have also been asked to prioritise urgent care over the next month, as the number of Covid cases continues to put pressure on the whole healthcare system.

Instead, NHS Lanarkshire has said it will focus on Covid inpatients and emergency care while managing the Covid-19 patients who will continue to be in hospital over the coming weeks.

Officials said the best way to avoid catching Covid-19 is, of course, to stay at home and only go out for essential reasons.

However, should someone fall ill – and have mild symptoms – there is plenty they can do to self-care at home, according to the health board.

Six straightforward tips from Dr Mike Coates for self-care at home:

Drink plenty of fluids. You should be peeing every few hours and it should be pale yellow in colour; if it’s darker, you need to drink more.

If you’re coughing, prop yourself up in bed with pillows. Lying on your stomach can also decrease pressure on your lungs. Warm drinks such as a freshly squeezed lemon sweetened with a spoonful of honey in a mug with some hot water can help soothe a cough. Avoid dairy and eat high calorie, high protein food if your appetite allows.

Make sure you’ve got a packet of Paracetamol in the house and take it if you need to, for pain or fever, according to the packet instructions.

Keep your room and yourself comfortable; not too hot or too cold and open windows so that fresh air can circulate.

Wash your hands often and dispose of tissues into a separate bin liner.

Speaking about the pressures on NHS Lanarkshire hospitals due to COVID-19, John Keaney, Divisional Medical Director for NHS Lanarkshire’s Acute Services said: “Our capacity is reaching a critical point, so anything that local people can do to reduce the pressure on A&E departments is helpful and much appreciated.

“Statistics for the month of January show that nearly one in 10 people turning up at A&E could instead have stayed at home and followed self-care advice, or phoned 111 to be referred for quicker help elsewhere.”

The health board also stressed that while most people who get Covid will feel unwell for around a week, some people can become much worse around day 10, and may need to go to hospital.

NHS Lanarkshire suggests that Scots should call 111 if the following symptoms develop or pre-existing symptoms worsen:

Become very thirsty and are peeing noticeably less

Feel light headed or feel extremely weak

Experience new, severe muscle cramps

Start coughing up blood

Get chest pain or shortness of breath that’s new or getting worse

For life threatening emergencies, always call 999.

If you have one or more of the symptoms of Covid (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) you must self-isolate and contact 111 to arrange for a test and thereafter you must stay at home for 10 days if you or anyone in your household has symptoms of COVID-19, even if you think the symptoms are mild.

Do not go to your GP, pharmacy or hospital – you could put others at risk. Everyone in the affected household must stay at home.

Anyone who thinks they may have symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and arrange a test immediately by calling 0800 028 2816 or by booking one in advance atwww.nhsinform.scot/test-and-protect.