DINERS across Britain took advantage of the UK Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme to consume nearly 107 million meals across 60,000 outlets and at a cost of almost £617 million, new figures show.

In Scotland, the discount amount claimed by 4,775 participating outlets totalled nearly £43m for some 7.23m meals. But across the four nations, Scottish outlets claimed the lowest average discount amount of £9,000.

Overall, 54% of outlets that used the scheme were primarily operating as restaurants and 23% as pubs. The biggest uptake was unsurprisingly London where 16.5m meals were claimed for.

The controversial scheme, aimed at helping the hospitality sector following the first lockdown, took place last August and proved very popular. On Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, consumers benefited from a discount of up to 50% on food and drink up to a maximum discount of £10 per person per meal.

In September, Nicola Sturgeon aired concerns about the scheme, which some people feared had contributed to a second surge in infection cases, noting that, with hindsight, “maybe it would have been better if it hadn't happened”.

But as the Treasury produced a breakdown of the use of the scheme across the nations and regions of the UK, the Whitehall department insisted the data showed there was no direct connection between the scheme and the local rate of infections.

“These figures confirm that take-up of Eat Out to Help Out does not correlate with incidence of Covid regionally and, indeed, where it does the relationship is negative,” said a spokesman.

The data showed that some 84% of participating outlets were in England, 8% in Scotland, 4.5% in Wales and 3% in Wales. These proportions, noted the Treasury, were not significantly different from the share of the population in each nation.

In Scotland, constituency-wise, Glasgow Central had a high level of participation while Edinburgh North and Leith had a relatively lower level.

The highest and lowest values of discount were found in Aberdeen South and Aberdeen North respectively. Both areas contained an equal number of participating outlets and claimed a similar total discount.

However, the outlets in Aberdeen North claimed for over twice as many meals as the outlets in Aberdeen South. This caused the average discount per meal to differ between the two areas. This could be explained by Aberdeen North containing more of the city centre than Aberdeen South.

The data also showed that the average discount per outlet across parliamentary constituencies was highest in Falkirk, Central Ayrshire and West Dunbartonshire, where it was around £12,500, and lowest in Aberdeen South, Aberdeen North and Na h-Eileanan an Iar, where it was around £3,000.

The average claim per outlet was significantly higher in Northern Ireland at £14,300 than in either England at £10,200, Scotland at £9,000 or Wales at £9,200.