A North Sea oil vessel has shut down after a Covid-19 outbreak, where 11 oil workers have tested positive for the virus.
Total confirmed that 11 staff on the Gryphon floating production and storage vessel have contracted coronavirus - meaning the platform has had to be reduced to essential personnel only.
The company said a deep clean is being carried out.
READ MORE: North Sea platform shut down after coronavirus outbreak
It comes after another North Sea facility was closed down last week due to an outbreak.
A spokesman for Total said: “We have detected positive results in 11 people using our offshore point of care test machines and all are being down-manned for medical assessment and isolation onshore.
“As a precautionary measure, we have also decided to retest everyone on the facility, perform a deep clean and reduce the number of people on board to essential personnel only.
“Total tests everyone for Covid-19 before they are allowed fly to work offshore.
“Whilst no system can be 100% effective, our stringent approach to testing has so far successfully minimised the number of cases of Covid-19 at our work sites during the pandemic.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.