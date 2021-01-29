A North Sea oil vessel has shut down after a Covid-19 outbreak, where 11 oil workers have tested positive for the virus.

Total confirmed that 11 staff on the Gryphon floating production and storage vessel have contracted coronavirus - meaning the platform has had to be reduced to essential personnel only.

The company said a deep clean is being carried out.

It comes after another North Sea facility was closed down last week due to an outbreak.

A spokesman for Total said: “We have detected positive results in 11 people using our offshore point of care test machines and all are being down-manned for medical assessment and isolation onshore.

“As a precautionary measure, we have also decided to retest everyone on the facility, perform a deep clean and reduce the number of people on board to essential personnel only.

“Total tests everyone for Covid-19 before they are allowed fly to work offshore.

“Whilst no system can be 100% effective, our stringent approach to testing has so far successfully minimised the number of cases of Covid-19 at our work sites during the pandemic.”