PLANS to replace an ageing hospital in Lanarkshire are progressing after a site for the project was agreed.

The replacement University Hospital Monklands will be built on farmland in Wester Moffat.

NHS Lanarkshire lobbied the Health Secretary for the site to become the new hospital's home.

The site of the replacement University Hospital Monklands

Jeane Freeman approved the site recommendation from health chiefs but the project is still in its early stages.

The next step in the Monklands Replacement Project (MPR) for the health board will be to build a business case for what they hope will be a "state-of-the-art" facility.

University Hospital Monklands chief of medical services Dr Rory Mackenzie, who is a member of the MRP team, said: “It is a crucial step forward on the road to a new Monklands that will be essential in supporting the ideal model of care for our future healthcare challenges, including the rising elderly population.

“We will use the latest technology to deliver Scotland’s first digital hospital and clinicians remain at the heart of the process, ensuring our new, ultra-modern hospital is designed to tackle public health issues such as the current coronavirus pandemic.”

MRP director Graeme Reid said: “We look forward to detailing the significant clinical and economic benefits that the construction of the new hospital will bring to the people of Lanarkshire in our outline business case later this year.

“We will share our exciting plans in the coming months to ensure the public and our staff are fully aware of developments and can continue to provide input.”