MPS have launched an inquiry into how the UK Government can best help Britain’s seafood and meat exporters in the wake of large-scale delivery disruption and financial losses caused by post-Brexit red tape.

Conservative MP Neil Parish, who chairs the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, urged the Government to get a grip to avoid businesses going under.

Calling for a swift response from the Environment Department, the committee has written to George Eustice, the Secretary of State, demanding answers on a number of issues, including about the £23 million compensation fund for fish exporters.

The letter asks for the Department to set out in detail the arrangements, which will help businesses access much-needed financial support quickly. MPs also want to know the estimates of the cost to date to UK food businesses caused by the border issues, most specifically delays.

"A month of delays, disruption and red tape have meant food export businesses large and small have lost many tens of thousands of pounds. This needs to be gripped by the Government at the highest level before businesses go to the wall,” declared Mr Parish.

"While news of the compensation fund for fish is welcome, we need details, and fast. It's time for the Government to get its act together and set out short, medium and long-term action plans for how it will support British food exporters.

“It is also clear that systems need to be streamlined, businesses supported, and mitigation plans made ahead of upcoming checks on food imports," added the Devon MP.

The Committee said it was seeking answers to a number of questions by February 19; they cover such things as which particular seafood and meat exports have been affected by border problems, what impact have delays and non-tariff barriers on seafood and meat exports to the EU had on UK businesses; how effective will the Government’s £23m support package for seafood exporters be and what can the UK learn from other countries which export food to the EU.