LABOUR will use a Commons vote next week to increase pressure on the UK Government to extend its forced quarantine scheme beyond the so-called “red list” of 30 countries to cover all travellers entering the UK.

Earlier this week, the Home Office announced that arrivals from 30 nations, including all those from the continent of South America, southern Africa and Portugal, would from Friday lunchtime be subject to new rules forcing them to stay in hotels near airports for up to 10 days at their own expense.

Labour announced that it will hold a non-binding vote during its Opposition Day Debate on Monday to encourage the Government to “take action on securing our borders, by introducing a comprehensive hotel quarantine plan to protect against the risk of new vaccine resistant variants of Covid-19 being imported into the country”.

The Opposition will accuse the Government’s plans of being “too little, too late” and say that “limiting restrictions to just a handful of countries puts at risk the gains being made by the vaccine, by exposing us to potentially resistant Covid-19 strains, undermining the huge sacrifices of the British people”.

Labour will make clear that the quarantine restrictions for general travellers are “woefully inadequate” with just three in every 100 people who are quarantining being successfully contacted by the Isolation Assurance Service to check for quarantine compliance.

It said statistics showed that around 21,000 travellers were still entering the country daily, risking bringing new vaccine resistant strains with them.

“The fact that strains identified in South African and Brazil have now reached the UK, show current protections are ineffective,” said the party.

While the Opposition said it was clear that a comprehensive hotel quarantine plan was needed, it called for “certain exemptions,” including one for hauliers to ensure vital supplies could reach Britain.

Labour’s motion will include not only a demand for a comprehensive hotel quarantine system for all arrivals into the UK but also publication of the Government’s scientific evidence on which it has based its limited quarantine regime on as well a call for a support package for the aviation industry focused on employment and environmental improvements.

“Yet again on border security Government action is too little, too late,” declared Nick Thomas-Symonds, the Shadow Home Secretary.

“Limiting restrictions to just a handful of countries puts at risk the gains being made by the vaccine, by exposing us to potentially resistant Covid-19 strains, undermining the huge sacrifices of the British people.

“Labour is calling on the Government to introduce a comprehensive hotel quarantine system for all travellers in order to shut down the gaping holes in the Government’s plans.

“They have no clear basis in science and fail to recognise that we do not know where the next strains of the virus will emerge from, until it is too late.”

He added: “The fact that Britain has already imported strains of the virus identified in South Africa and Brazil shows that the quarantine systems in place are woefully inadequate, little wonder when just three in 100 people who are supposed to be quarantining are successfully contacted.”