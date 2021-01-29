Scots are being warned of ‘very realistic’ scams offering Covid-19 vaccines for a price amid fears unsuspecting vulnerable people could be cruelly conned out of money.

Officers at Police Scotland are the latest to issue a warning over the fraudulent emails, texts and phone calls, which they say are asking unsuspecting Scots to pay for a vaccine.

One Scots teaching assistant, who almost fell victim to an email scam, is warning others to watch out for a ‘very real’ message which is ‘not your average scam’.

Melissa Hillan, from Glasgow, has had her fair share of scams in the past, but says she was almost duped by the scam email after it claimed she had been selected based on family genetics and medical history.

“I thought the email was genuine and I actually began to think of people in my family with a condition that would make me need the vaccine before others,” she told The Herald.

“The email was set up like an invitation from the NHS asking to accept or decline an appointment for two doses of the vaccination.

“I am normally cautious with emails and have received many scam emails in the past, however, this one seemed very real, especially considering the nature.”

“I was very shocked and angry when I realised it was a scam, this is not your average scam email, this is an email deliberately set up to attack vulnerable people who will think this is the NHS inviting them to receive their Covid vaccination,” she added.

Chief Inspector Anton Stephenson, of Police Scotland’s safer communities division, said: “We are asking the public to continue to be alert to potential scam messages connected with coronavirus vaccines. These include text messages, phone calls and emails.

“Messages suggest people are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine and in some cases ask for payment. People should be aware that unsolicited emails, text messages and calls may not be from the person or organisation which they appear to be from.

“The NHS, and indeed other government departments, will never ask for any form of payment for a vaccine or to confirm your identity. I would urge anyone who is concerned they may have provided personal or financial information via a link in a message of this sort to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

People are also being warned that scams do not only live online. One pensioner in Dumfries was targeted by a woman who was claiming to be a nurse offering Covid vaccinations. Police have said this was an attempt to gain entry into the property and warn others that if they are in doubt about the approach they receive to contact their GP practice for clarification.

If you receive a scam email pretending to be the NHS forward this onto report@phishing.gov.uk.