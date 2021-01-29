As the row over coronavirus vaccinations within the European Union continues, the EU has triggered a protocol in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, which impacts Northern Ireland.

The EU has moved to temporarily override part of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol, which governs the region’s trading arrangements with the bloc and the rest of the UK.

But what does it mean, and what does it do?

What is the protocol?





It was the resolution to the main sticking point in the Brexit divorce talks – the Irish border.

In order to avoid disrupting cross-border trade and a return of checkpoints along the politically sensitive frontier, the EU and UK essentially agreed to move new regulatory and customs processes to the Irish Sea.

That means the checks are now focused on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland while goods are supposed to be able to move freely within the island of Ireland.

Trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain is largely unaffected by the protocol and remains free flowing.

It is movement in the other direction when the new red tape applies.

How is it structured?





Under the terms of the protocol, Northern Ireland remains in the EU single market for goods.

Northern Ireland also applies EU customs rules at its ports, even though the region is still part of the UK customs territory.

The protocol also sees Northern Ireland follow certain EU rules on state aid and VAT on goods.

What is Article 16 of the protocol?





This is a mechanism within the protocol that gives the EU and UK the ability to unilaterally suspend aspects of its operations if either side considers that aspect is causing “economic, societal or environmental difficulties”.

It is only supposed to be triggered in the face of “serious” problems but there is no definition of what constitutes serious.

If one side triggers Article 16, the other side is open to taking rebalancing action in response.

Article 16 is supposed to be a temporary measure, essentially an emergency break, with both sides expected to then work to address the problem.

Why did the EU trigger it?





The move is part of the bloc’s efforts to place controls on the export of Covid vaccines amid its row with AstraZeneca over its supply contract.

The EU is seeking to frustrate the movement of vaccines produced within its members states to other countries.

In a UK context, the NI protocol theoretically presents a backdoor for exporters to circumvent those controls and move vaccines into the UK unfettered.

That is because trade from the EU into NI is unrestricted under the protocol, as is trade from NI to GB.

Triggering Article 16 in respect of the movement of the vaccines closes that backdoor.