Scottish DJ and producer SOPHIE has died following a sudden accident aged 34.

The artist was regarded to be one of the most important figures working in electronic pop music.

SOPHIE died following an accident in Athens.

A statement confirming the news read: “It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident.

“At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity.”

“SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation.”

Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers. pic.twitter.com/3kyRl1KabY — Chris (@QueensChristine) January 30, 2021

A statement by the artist's UK label Transgressive has confirmed.

The label said on Twitter: "Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident.

"True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell.

"She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

SOPHIE, who was Sophie Xeon in Glasgow, released debut single Nothing More to Say in 2013. Her debut album, Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides was nominated for a Grammy for best dance/electronic album.

Tributes have been paid to the artist on social media, with Christine and the Queens tweeting: "Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers."

Rest in Power you incredible human 💔 pic.twitter.com/qnxHwivvYw — PAN (@PAN_hq) January 30, 2021

SOPHIE co-wrote Madonna's 2015 single 'Bitch I'm Madonna' and collaborated with a number of artists including A.G Cook, Charli XCX and rapper Vince Staples.