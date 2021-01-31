Coronavirus testing in Easterhouse will now take place in the car park of Glasgow Kelvin College.
In November, a Covid-19 screening centre was opened in the Glasgow Club Easterhouse.
However, that site will now only be used to administer vaccines.
READ MORE: Covid vaccine Scotland: How many jags in my area?
A statement from Glasgow City Council reads: "A new Covid 19 testing site has been set up in the car park of Glasgow Kelvin College, Westerhouse Rd, Easterhouse.
"If you have a Covid test appointment, please go there.
"Glasgow Club Easterhouse is for vaccinations only."
A total of 543,370 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination in Scotland.
Glasgow City is the leading area in administering vaccinations by number, with a total of 35,918 jabs up to January 25.
In terms of percentage of the population, Na h-Eileanan Siar continues to lead the way after vaccinating more than 15%.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.