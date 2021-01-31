Coronavirus testing in Easterhouse will now take place in the car park of Glasgow Kelvin College. 

In November, a Covid-19 screening centre was opened in the Glasgow Club Easterhouse. 

However, that site will now only be used to administer vaccines. 

A statement from Glasgow City Council reads: "A new Covid 19 testing site has been set up in the car park of Glasgow Kelvin College, Westerhouse Rd, Easterhouse.

"If you have a Covid test appointment, please go there.

"Glasgow Club Easterhouse is for vaccinations only."

A total of 543,370 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination in Scotland

Glasgow City is the leading area in administering vaccinations by number, with a total of  35,918 jabs up to January 25.

In terms of percentage of the population, Na h-Eileanan Siar continues to lead the way after vaccinating more than 15%.