A fire has broken out at BBC Scotland's Pacific Quay building in Glasgow.

Fire crews were called to the scene after the alarm was raised at 11:26am after what is understood to be a fire within a utility room. 

Smoke could be seen coming from the studio building in footage shot of the incident. 

HeraldScotland: Picture; Jamie Shuttleworth Picture; Jamie Shuttleworth

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.26am on Sunday, January 31 to reports of smoke issuing from the roof of a commercial building in Glasgow’s Pacific Quay.

"Operations Control has mobilised four fire appliances and an aerial platform to the scene, and firefighters are presently working to extinguish a fire that has taken hold within a utility room on top of the roof.”

BBC Radio's Off the Ball programme went off air and was replaced by a network programme.

Staff were let back into the building just before 1pm according to tweets from staff at the corporation. 

The BBC has been at Pacific Quay since 2007 having been designed by architect David Chipperfield.

It is home to three TV studios and five radio studios. 