Staff at the BBC Scotland headquarters in Glasgow have returned to the building after being evacuated earlier due to a fire.
Fire crews attended the scene after being called to the building at around 11:40am.
Videos showed smoke coming from the building.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.26am on Sunday, January 31 to reports of smoke issuing from the roof of a commercial building in Glasgow’s Pacific Quay."
