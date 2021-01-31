Staff at the BBC Scotland headquarters in Glasgow have returned to the building after being evacuated earlier due to a fire.

Fire crews attended the scene after being called to the building at around 11:40am.

Videos showed smoke coming from the building. 

HeraldScotland: Picture; Jamie Shuttleworth Picture; Jamie Shuttleworth

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.26am on Sunday, January 31 to reports of smoke issuing from the roof of a commercial building in Glasgow’s Pacific Quay."

HeraldScotland: Picture; Jamie Shuttleworth Picture; Jamie Shuttleworth

