There have been 1.003 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours. 

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 6 deaths in the same period. 

143 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 1,941 people are in hospital.

566,269 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 7,794 have received their second dose

READ MORE: Covid vaccine Scotland: How many jags in my area?

The daily test positivity rate is 8.1%, up from the figure of 5.8% from the previous 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 291 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 176 in Lanarkshire, and 121 in Lothian.

There are 1,941 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down by 11 in 24 hours, and 143 patients are in intensive care, up by one.

The first dose of a coronavirus vaccine has also been give to 566,269 people and 7,794 people have received their second dose.

Yesterday, 994 new cases of Covid were reported with 60 new deaths. 