There have been 1.003 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 6 deaths in the same period.
143 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 1,941 people are in hospital.
566,269 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 7,794 have received their second dose
The daily test positivity rate is 8.1%, up from the figure of 5.8% from the previous 24 hours.
Of the new cases, 291 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 176 in Lanarkshire, and 121 in Lothian.
Yesterday, 994 new cases of Covid were reported with 60 new deaths.
