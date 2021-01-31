Captain Sir Tom Moore has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to hospital where he is being treated for pneumonia, his daughter Hannah said in a statement.

A post on Twitter said that the 100-year-old was hospitalised on Sunday after requiring "help with his breathing" and that he is not in intensive care.

The 100-year-old Second World War veteran came to fame after raising almost £33 million for health service charities by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden.

He won the hearts of the nation for his determination after originally setting out to raise just £1,000.

His daughter said: "I wanted to update everybody that today (Sunday 31st January) my father was admitted to hospital.

"Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for Covid-19.

"He was at home with us today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU.

"The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible.

"Wed understand that everyone will be wishing him well. We are of course focusing on my father and will update you when we are able to.

"Hannah x"

Captain Tom became a national hero during the height of the first wave of Covid-19 in the spring of 2020.

His efforts led to him being knighted by the Queen in July and was singled out for praise by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said the centenarian had "provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus".

Captain Tom capped off a whirlwind year by becoming GQ's oldest cover star as the magazine awarded him its 'Inspiration' award as part of its Men Of The Year issue.