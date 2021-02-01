Over seven million meals were claimed in Scotland during the UK Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

In Scotland, the discount amount claimed by 4,775 participating outlets totalled nearly £43m for some 7.23m meals.

The controversial scheme, which was aimed at helping the hospitality sector recover from the first lockdown, proved very popular with millions of Scots taking advantage of discounted meals.

On Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, consumers benefited from a discount of up to 50% on food and drink up to a maximum discount of £10 per person per meal.

The constituency with the biggest savings per meal was Aberdeen South, with an average discount of £7.69. However, the north of the city had the least savings in Scotland with £3.39 saved per meal.

Glasgow Central ate out the most with 728,000 meals being claimed from 383 restaurants.

When looking at local authority figures, Argyll and Bute came up top for an average discount per meal at £6.86 - while West Lothian was the least at £4.59 per meal.

Diners in Glasgow City saved £7.58m with over 1.2m meals claimed from 666 restaurants.

Fears were raised at the that the scheme had contributed to the second surge of Covid cases, First Minster Nicola Sturgeon noted that "maybe it would have been better if it hadn't happened".

But, as the data was published, the Treasury insisted that there was no direct correlation between the scheme and local infection rates.

Your local authority's figures

Your local constituency figures