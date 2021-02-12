WAY back in the 17th century when the world was smaller, claret was the wine of the day, but then England had constant disputes with France and sought out the wines of Portugal, giving port the 18th century. The 19th definitely belongs to rioja as the wine of the moment and the 20th to Australian shiraz or perhaps New Zealand sauvignon.

The burning question then is which grape is going to lay claim to the 21st century and is it too early to make a call? I've never been a gambler but I do like the odd prediction, so the vineous nostradamus inside me is going to make the call and give the 21st century fairly and squarely to malbec. Yep, malbec, the former bad boy from France, famed for making wines as rough as a badger's undercarriage in the 20th century has definitely come of age, and not just from its new spiritual home in Argentina... although mostly from there.