THE focus for Colin Stewart has always been on the next generation. There have been times this season where he has feared for the future.

As Director of Operations for the Rangers Youth Development Company, Stewart’s remit is to raise the funds that help keep the wheels turning on the Auchenhowie production line. Every time a player emerges through the ranks, Stewart has had a part to play in the process.

Recent months have proven to be the most challenging of his two decades at Ibrox, however. As the world adapted to the ever-changing Covid crisis, Stewart and his staff had to find ways to keep the money coming in and the prizes going out.

On Friday, he would present a cheque for £450,000 to Head of Academy Craig Mulholland and the total raised since 2002 now stands at more than £9million as Rangers fans – through the RYDC – invest directly in the potential Light Blues heroes of tomorrow.

“It has been a massive challenge and obviously nobody saw the events of the last 12 months coming,” Stewart told Herald and Times Sport. “We closed the office in March and wrote to our customers saying ‘we will see you in three weeks’ and we genuinely thought we would be back at Ibrox in three weeks.

“It was September before we were allowed back in so for 20 weeks during the summer, we were not bringing any money in. It was a massive challenge and I was genuinely worried that we were not going to be able to give any donation across.

“It dawned on me that we could launch a second and additional midweek Lotto draw and ask fans to join that and play way so that we could catch up.

“The fans responded in their numbers, which was fantastic, and from there we were able to recover some of the money that we had lost during the summer.

👏 @rfc_rydc Director Colin Stewart has shared his delight at being able to hand over a donation of £450,000 to @rfc_youth in what has been a difficult year. pic.twitter.com/uzMaPnWf98 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 30, 2021

“The one major downside for us was the half-time draw and that revenue obviously had to stop with the matches being played behind closed doors.

“This additional Lotto draw has enabled us to catch up and there is no question that this has been one of the hardest years we have had in terms of getting money into the academy.

“But we were determined to do it and it is my raison d'être, it is why I am here and we had to pull out all the stops to make sure that we did it.

“Without the fans and their loyalty to us, that £450,000 just wouldn’t have been possible. It is their money, we just facilitate it on to Craig and his staff at the academy.”

The pandemic could have been disastrous for the RYDC this year as key revenue streams such as the Union Jackpot draw were rendered obsolete whilst Steven Gerrard’s side played behind closed doors at Ibrox. Supporters have continued to stay up and play, though.

And the rewards for Stewart’s efforts and the financial backing of fans continue to be seen as a crop of Gers kids stake their claims at Ibrox and further afield this term.

“I have always been very keen, and rightly so, to thank the fans because every pound that we bring in comes from the fans,” Stewart said. “They go around their friends and family, their busses and their pubs, and they raise these funds and give them to us so that we can invest in the academy.

“The fans have been incredibly loyal and unwavering in their support towards the youth academy and RYDC.

Head of @RFC_Youth Craig Mulholland discusses the importance of annual @rfc_rydc donations. Check out an interview with Craig 👇 https://t.co/iIbtf1tzTi pic.twitter.com/G7wt7Et2Lm — Rangers Youth DC (@rfc_rydc) January 31, 2021

“The academy has seen a number of prospects come through and people like Ciaran Dickson and Leon King have been given their debuts this season, while Nathan Patterson is part of the first team squad and it is fantastic to see these guys getting games.

“Stephen Kelly is doing tremendously for Ross County, James Maxwell at Queen of the South, Josh McPake at Harrogate and Lewis Mayo at Dunfermline and that is fantastic to see. The fans have a real interest in these players and that has helped us.

“There are fans who support the academy and every supporter loves to see players coming through the ranks and into the first team. If we can have two or three each year coming through that would be great.

“Craig told me the other day that a third of the Scotland Under-21 squad were from Rangers and that is incredible. Having those players come through and do so well has helped us and that feeds into the work that RYDC do.”

The work that Stewart puts in has always been a labour of love as he serves his club and its supporters with professionalism and class and plays what part he can in the betterment of Rangers.

There have been some dark days for fans to endure in recent times, but football has continued to offer hope and respite on and off the park as the light begins to emerge at the end of the tunnel.

Stewart said: “Rangers are part of the family and Rangers continuing to play and RYDC continuing to operate is so important to people these days.

“It perhaps gives them a bit of normality in really difficult times and we have a lot of more emails coming in from fans that we always respond to. It feels like they need that ability to ‘touch’ Rangers and have a contact with them.

“They are not able to come to the stadium to watch the games but they clearly love the club and we are happy to be that point of contact for them.

“I think that is a good point, that RYDC and Rangers continuing does give that wee bit of normality to our fans lives and we are happy to do that.”

