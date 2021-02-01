THE creator, writer and narrator of popular BBC Scotland police comedy Scot Squad Joe Hullait has annouced he is moving on.

Fans of the show will be familiar with his distinctive voiceovers on the exploits of characters such as police chief Chief Commissioner Cameron Miekelson, played by Jack Docherty, and long-suffering Officer Karen who has to deal with member of the public Bobby.

Mr Hullait announced on social media today there was "dramatic start to transfer deadline day," and that he was moving on.

Mr Hullait said: "The latest series of Scot Squad is the last one I will be working on. After 10 years of making the show with a team which now feels like family it's a huge shame that my final time working in perso with them was on a miserable day in March when we had to halt filming due to Covid.

"I'm so proud of the work of everyone involved to complete that series months later."

Dramatic start to Transfer Deadline Day. I’m leaving Scot Squad United. To the best fans in the world: thanks for the memories 👮‍♀️ 🚨 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/nfx09s2PXB — Joe (@joehullait) February 1, 2021

He added that the Bafta award winning show has been getting great figures and it made him happy to see that "audiences are still lapping up a the chance of a bit of light relief from the heavy chaos of the 2020s."

Mr Hullait added: "I'm sad to be leaving the job of a lifetime but it's wonderful to be going out on such a high."

In a recent HeraldScotland interview, he talked about the perils of public filming.

Scot Squad police chief Cameron Miekelson played by Jack Docherty

He said: "Filming on location in Glasgow is always a fun experience. Every day people will ask us if we're filming Taggart, which has been off screen for years.

"Others will also just come up to you and tell you that they don't enjoy the show. I was once drinking a cup of tea, minding my own businessduring a break, and an elderly woman walked up to me and said: "It'll be s****, it always is."

"People will assume anyone with us wearing a police uniform is an actor, which is wrong because in public we need to have real police officers for safety (who we pay to be there)."