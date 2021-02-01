HOLYROOD is to to vote on whether Donald Trump’s purchase of his Scottish golf courses should be investigated.

The Scottish Greens will use their opposition debate time on Wednesday to demand the Scottish Government pursue an “unexplained wealth order” in relation to the properties.

The move is aimed at particular at the former US President’s purchase of his Turnberry resort for £35.7m in 2014.

Unexplained wealth orders force people to disclose how they legally acquired property or other assets, and if they fail to do so, the property can be seized.

Nicola Sturgeon has repeatedly side-stepped similar calls at FMQs by saying it is a matter for the independent head of the prosecution service, the Lord Advocate.

However the Greens will cite a new legal opinion by QC Aidan O’Neill which suggests the First Minister and her government are responsible and can apply directly to the Court of Session.

The vote would not be binding, but would put pressure on the Scottish Government to act.

Mr Trump's business empire also bought the Menie estate in Aberdeenshire in 2006.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie MSP said: “The Scottish Government has tried to avoid the question of investigating Donald Trump’s wealth for far too long.

“There are serious concerns about how Trump financed the cash purchases of his Scottish golf courses, but no investigation has ever taken place.

“New legal advice shows that it is for the First Minister and her government to seek an unexplained wealth order. Nicola Sturgeon’s claims that it has nothing to do with her have been shown to be untrue.

“It’s long past time the Scottish Government demonstrated that Scotland cannot be a country where anyone with the money can buy whatever land and property they want, no questions asked.

"That’s why I’m bringing this vote to the Scottish Parliament. The Scottish Government must seek an unexplained wealth order to shine a light on Trump’s shadowy dealings.”