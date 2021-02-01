Michael Biggins has been named Scotland’s Young Traditional Musician of the year - the first ever pianist to scoop the prize.

The 23-year-old, originally from Newcastle but now living in Glasgow, won the BBC Scotland prize at a scaled-down, socially distanced event due to coronavirus restrictions.

He performed for judges at the BBC’s Pacific Quay HQ in Glasgow, with the event broadcast on radio and TV.

The prize includes a recording session with BBC Scotland, a performance at the Scots Trad Music Awards to be held in December 2021 and a one-year membership to the Musicians’ Union.

Meal do naidheachd, Michael Biggins 🏆@BBCRadioScot's Young Traditional Musician of the Year 2021.#YoungTrad2021 pic.twitter.com/24h91IF9Rt — BBC ALBA (@bbcalba) January 31, 2021

Mr Biggins studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and performs with bands TRIP, The Canny Band and Northern Company.

Speaking after picking up the prize, he said: “The other finalists and I were delighted that the competition could go ahead this year because so many other events have had to be cancelled.

“It’s been a difficult year to be a performer, so winning this title has given me such a boost and a hope for better things to come.

Raising a gless tae @michael_biggins the most deserving winner of the @BBCRadioScot Young Trad Musician of the Year - the first ever pianist to win! 🎉 A tremendous musician and an equally tremendous person who is a complete joy to work with. Catch up: https://t.co/Wv02j3gHNy pic.twitter.com/hgYcfocpLN — Iona Fyfe (@ionafyfe) January 31, 2021

“I know it’s been a springboard for many past winners, so I’d love to follow in their footsteps.”

Previous winners of the award include piper and whistle player Ali Levack and singer Hannah Rarity.

Gareth Hydes, commissioning editor at BBC Scotland, said: “A lot of extra effort had to be made this year to make sure that the event could go ahead in such challenging circumstances, but we’re delighted we could make it happen to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the competition.

What talent! It’s been a delight to listen in from 5pm to the 6 Young Traditional Musician finalists - waiting to hear back from the judges to hear who has won. Well done all- great performances! @ccfest https://t.co/lAbvGW09bI — Fiona Hyslop (@FionaHyslop) January 31, 2021

“As ever, we were blown away by the sheer talent on the stage and it’s always very difficult to choose just one winner.

“Michael’s performance was breathtaking, an absolute celebration of the rich and vibrant traditional music scene we’re so lucky to enjoy in Scotland.”