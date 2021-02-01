There will soon be nine vaccination centres across Tayside as the pace of delivering the vaccine ramps up.

Community vaccination centres are being created in Dundee, Angus and Perth & Kinross as part of the next phase of NHS Tayside’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Associate Director of Public Health Dr Daniel Chandler said: “These new community vaccination centres will provide extra capacity to support our GPs in delivering the vaccine to the next priority groups across Tayside.

READ MORE: Fifteen new mass vaccination centres revealed for Greater Glasgow and Clyde - here's where

“By opening these local vaccination centres we are upping the pace of the programme and it means we are able to offer vaccinations to those aged 65-69 at an earlier stage than originally planned.

“We have already vaccinated more than 51,000 people in Tayside and this is growing by the day.

“Please remember it takes two-three weeks for the vaccine to provide protection and it is not known whether it stops you spreading the virus to others. We all need to continue to stick to the rules and help stop the spread in our communities.”

“There has been a huge amount of work by NHS Tayside’s vaccination teams in partnership with colleagues in the local authorities and the armed forces to set up these venues and we are grateful to everyone who has helped to deliver this.

“We would also like to thank everyone in Tayside for their patience as we work our way through the priority groups. We’re asking that people do not contact their GP with enquiries about when they will receive the vaccine as practices are currently very busy making arrangements and booking appointments.

Leader of Dundee City Council, Councillor John Alexander said he was "delighted" at the work under way to deliver the vaccine in Dundee.

He said: “The Caird Hall is an ideal central venue with well-established public transport links and car parking which is easily accessible.

“This next stage of the vaccine roll out will go a long way in the fight against coronavirus and I want to thank staff across the council and Leisure and Culture Dundee who have worked round the clock to deliver this vaccination centre.

“Partnership work has always been key to this, and I want to extend my thanks to colleagues in NHS Tayside and the military too.

“The council continues to be ready to assist the vaccination roll out in any way possible.

“In the meantime, I would encourage everyone to follow FACTS to keep each other as safe as possible.”

Perth & Kinross Council leader Councillor Murray Lyle added: “Perth & Kinross Council is committed to supporting the roll out of the vaccination programme and we are delighted to be able to support the next stage with these new vaccination centres.

“These centres will help residents receive their first vaccinations faster, and protect them from coronavirus.

“People will be contacted directly about when and where they will receive their vaccine and everyone who gets an appointment should take up the opportunity to get vaccinated.

READ MORE: Vaccine rollout fears after 'lowest daily total yet' for Scotland

“However, even once that is done they must continue to follow FACTS as they may not receive protection for three weeks and, even if they are, it may still be possible for them to pass the virus on to others.”

Angus Council Leader, Councillor David Fairweather said: “I am reassured that the vaccine programme in Angus can be delivered successfully via local settings, without the need for excessive travel. We continue to support a cross-Tayside approach and welcome the fact that our citizens are being well served within their local area.

“Supporting the delivery of this vaccine with our local resilience and NHS partners is rightly the top priority for Angus Council and we stand ready with alternative venues if necessary. This vaccine offers a vital lifeline for many and hope for a better future for us all and we in Angus will do all we can to support the programme.”

What are the locations of vaccination centres?

Caird Hall in Dundee

Dewars Centre in Perth

Blairgowrie Town Hall

Atholl Leisure Centre in Pitlochry

Stracathro Hospital

Links Health Centre in Montrose

Arbroath Infirmary

Whitehills Health and Community Care Centre in Forfar

A former staff vaccination clinic at Kings Cross in Dundee is also now being used as a vaccination centre for members of the public.

Who is being called for vaccination?

If you are aged 65-69 you will be called to be vaccinated in one of the community clinics. The aim is to invite everyone in this group by the middle of February.

You will be contacted directly by NHS Tayside to arrange an appointment with invitations starting to go out this week.

If you are aged 70-79 or clinically extremely vulnerable – that is those who were asked to shield - you will likely be contacted by your GP and invited to come to your own practice.

A small number may be asked to attend a community venue in your local area.

This may be Kings Cross in Dundee, Dewars Centre in Perth or Blairgowrie Town Hall.

These groups should also all be invited for vaccination by mid-February.

Meanwhile, if you are housebound you will be offered vaccination in your own home, if you are unable to attend the practice.

Health and social care staff who are covered by these priority groups can also get their vaccination at a staff clinic if this is more convenient for them.

80% of those aged over 80 in Scotland have now received their first vaccination injection.

“We are ahead of schedule to complete first doses for that age group by Friday,” Nicola Sturgeon said.

Work is now under way to vaccinate those aged 70 and above, with 14% of those aged 75 and above now having received their first dose.

The First Minister said by the end of this week everyone aged between 70 and 79, and all adults of any age classed as being clinically extremely vulnerable, will have received a letter inviting them to come for vaccination.

“We are well on track for everyone in these groups to have received the first dose by mid-February as planned,” she said.

She also welcomed the opening of mass vaccination centres at Edinburgh International Conference Centre and the P&J Live complex in Aberdeen.

Another major vaccination centre is already running at the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow.

With vaccination centres also opening in communities across Scotland, Ms Sturgeon said more than 150 of these would be up and running by the end of this week.

“Assuming supplies of the vaccine come through as we expect them to do, this expansion of capacity means we are confident of meeting all our targets for vaccinating different groups of people,” she added.