Scotland’s leading air ambulance charity has recorded its busiest year of emergency responses, with volunteers hailing the generosity of Scots for keeping them airborne.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) responded to 460 time-critical life-threatening emergencies in 2020 and was aided by the addition of a second life-saving helicopter launched last spring.

David Craig, SCAA chief executive, said: “Lockdown has proved challenging for the SCAA, as it has for everyone.

“But launching Helimed 79 has helped us take more care, more quickly, to more people throughout Scotland.”

A second helicopter, based in Aberdeen, was brought into service last April in addition to the charity’s original helicopter which is based in Perth.

The charity now operates across 30,000 square miles of mainland Scotland and approximately 100 Scottish islands.

Mr Craig continued: “We have sustained our time-critical response service from both Aberdeen and Perth throughout the past year, while adhering to all PPE requirements and Covid-related safety procedures.

“During the initial lockdown, as you would expect, air ambulance demand dipped but as the months progressed this increased as we approached the summer.

“SCAA continues to save and improve lives throughout the whole country and the impressive work of our two helicopter crews’ has seen us return record statistics during a particularly challenging year.”

SCAA were airborne for over 461 hours during which time they airlifted 193 people to definitive hospital care.

The crews are deployed to fly seriously ill and injured patients in every part of the country to advanced hospital care.

The crew responded to 217 serious trauma cases which dominate the charity’s mission log annually - this was an increase of 41% from the previous year.

Responses included 99 road traffic collisions, 84 cardiac-related emergencies, 21 strokes, 61 falls, 12 industrial accidents including agriculture, and six emergencies involved burns.

The SCAA helped patients of all ages ranging from babies to the elderly, including 16 emergencies involving infants under three.

Of the call outs, 60 were air transfers from islands or remote locations to mainland hospital care, which saved hours on journey times for vulnerable patients.

SCAA responds by land as well as air and SCAA paramedics attended 65 emergencies in their rapid response vehicle.

They were on scene to treat and assist in cases ranging from major multiple trauma incidents to single patient illnesses in remote and rural locations.

The charity impacted the outcome for sick and injured people from the Hebrides and Orkney to Aberdeenshire and The Borders.

The majority of emergencies attended by the charity’s air ambulance helicopters were in Grampian, Tayside, and Highland health boards.

In total the SCAA delivered seriously ill and injured patients to 13 hospitals from Orkney to Newcastle.

They most frequently airlifted patients to major trauma centres at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Ninewells, Dundee, and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Mr Craig explained: “Every time our helicopters take off, they are fuelled by the generous donations of the people of Scotland who keep us in the air.

“It’s their continued support that will ensure our two emergency response crews can continue their life-saving work and we’re enormously grateful to everyone who contributes."