“This is a time for certainty and stability,” declared Finance Secretary Kate Forbes as she unveiled the Scottish Government’s budget plans last Thursday.

And who would disagree?

Both commodities continue to be in short supply, making every ounce we can extract particularly valuable. There’s so much in today’s trading environment that we either don’t know or can’t control. When will health chiefs deem it safe for us to emerge from lockdown? How are (the people who used to be) our customers and suppliers faring? What will happen to our international markets?

This makes it all the more important that we tie down those factors that are within our power to influence. Because, the more reliable, trusted pieces of information a business owner has to hand, the better able he or she is to make the right decisions, cut waste and create a survival plan.

So, if providing predictability where possible was the Finance Secretary’s objective, has she succeeded?

Well, the three-month extension of the 100% rates reliefs for hard-hit property-based businesses in the likes of retail, hospitality and leisure is a good start. A year, of course, would have been even better – and, without re-running the arguments ably advanced across the political spectrum on this point, hopefully we’ll see an agreement to this effect before long.

After all, what government could with a straight face demand payment of business rates on a property from which it had forbidden the occupants to trade?

The budget also brought the welcome confirmation that the small business bonus will continue to lift more than one hundred thousand smaller properties with lower rateable values out of the rates system altogether, alongside news that most of those who do pay rates will do so at a marginally lower rate than their counterparts south of the Border.

All of which does help, as far as it goes.

But the bigger focus – in the days since the announcement – has been on what wasn’t mentioned.

We at FSB had made the case, for example, for the Scottish Government and wider public sector to help small firms avoid unexpected hikes in overheads by freezing or reducing fees and charges. And, when we heard Ms Forbes announce £200 million for councils to compensate them for their lost fee income, we thought good news was coming. Sadly, it was not to be.

This would also have been a good moment to extend help for those businesses which are still falling through the cracks – such as many company directors and those without fixed commercial premises who work out of their van or home office.

Another move that could have given more businesses sufficient faith to keep going is a reassurance that any financial support for which they do qualify will reach them in time. There is an immediate cash crisis facing many firms and the issues surrounding the difficulties in getting the plethora of, hugely welcome, support schemes up and running are well known.

Now, it could be argued that this was not the place to concern ourselves with matters such as plugging gaps in business support schemes or the mechanics of their delivery. Budget statements are, by their nature, supposed to be high-level with their eyes set firmly on the horizon.

But this is about as far from a normal budget in a normal year as we can get. This is a year in which such issues, while they might look to the untrained eye like procedural details, are putting otherwise viable businesses, livelihoods and jobs in jeopardy.

And that does matter to the entire economy, to the public finances and to every single one of us.

Colin Borland is director of devolved nations for the Federation of Small Businesses