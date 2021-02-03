HOLYROOD discussions about the controversial Hate Crime Bill began again yesterday, a Bill which, if passed in its original form, would have been one of the most dangerous and reactionary laws passed in any advanced liberal democracy in the world.

Those who believe in independence should take a hard look at this Bill and ask themselves what a vote for the SNP in the coming elections would mean for the most basic aspect of independence: independence of thought.

Initially, Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf was in no doubt that this new authoritarian Bill was essential to protect victims' groups who are “targets of hatred”. This included prosecuting people for “stirring up hate” even if they had no intention of doing so when they spoke their mind.

It included a provision to prosecute playwrights and even actors for daring to show a play that could be perceived as hateful. It also included the criminalisation of “transphobia” which would have massively limited the scope for discussion about transgender-related issues in society.

All these proposals, after significant opposition from all sorts of groups, including lawyers, comics and even the police, have been, or will be dropped. But they were all seen as necessary, essential even, and “progressive” by Yousaf, and without this opposition would have become law.

Still to be taken out of the Bill is perhaps the most remarkable part of the proposed law and that is the intention to arrest people for expressing “hate” in their own home. You can have an independent nation, apparently, but you can’t even speak independently in your own home, the place where you let off steam, swear at the TV, gossip with your family and argue with your friends.

Anyone who thinks it’s a good idea to use the law and the police to determine what people can and cannot say over dinner, to determine what people should think, using the full force of the criminal justice system, has not a shred of understanding about what it means to be a free and independent individual, let alone what an independent country is or should be.

It should be clear by now that the SNP and indeed much of the political class in Holyrood no longer think about people as free-thinking independent people who can freely express their opinions and beliefs.

Watch the video of Nicola Sturgeon pleading with the young people who have left the SNP in “considerable numbers” following their announcement that they were to change the hate Bill and allow discussion on trans issues.

Sturgeon attempts to defend people having “differences of opinion on gender recognition reform” before adding that, “no debate can be a cover for transphobia”. The “rights” that really concern the First Minister, she explains, is the right of trans people to be, “safe, secure and valued for who they are”.

Here we see the true nature of the SNP and the political elites who are far less interested in freedom of expression than in enforcing the “right” to be safe and secure from words that you may not like.

Moreover, the new nature of the state is not developed with reference to liberty and freedom of conscience but with the role of “valuing” people, recognising people, validating people, for “who they are”.

This is not a rational state that treats people as thinking beings who can make up their own minds about issues through open discussion and debate, this is a state of emotion. A state that protects people who they have defined as vulnerable or as victims, whose feelings of hurt or of being “abused” by words must be protected.

What we are witnessing in Scotland is the accelerated development of a paternalistic state, a state of protection, a state that sees freedom and independence of thought as something that is dangerous and must be restricted. It is a state that is incapable of comprehending, let alone developing genuine independence in Scotland.

