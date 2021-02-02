The Scottish Ambulance Service said it has reported one 'work-related' outbreak of Covid-19 amongst staff since the start of the pandemic.

Unison called for an investigation in December alleging that no cases have been recorded through the Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulation (RIDDOR) legislation, despite ambulance staff apparently recording some of the highest rates of the virus amongst NHS staff.

The union said absence statistics produced by the ambulance service showed that while over 1000 staff, almost 1 in 4, have been diagnosed with Covid, no cases had been logged as work-related.

At a meeting of the Health and Sport Committee today Lyndsay Lauder, director of workforce for the Scottish Ambulance Service said that at the time Unison raised concerns it had not reported any infections as being work-related.

She said that one recent outbreak has been logged and that it is working with the union to "ensure that any future events are reported."

Ms Lauder said that 670 staff have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic and 5000 have been vaccinated which represents 90% of 'front facing' staff.

She said: “We had not at that point not reported any of our infections to RIDDOR and we were confident that we had followed the regulations.

"Since then we have met with Unison and we have been over the process that we thought we followed and we are working together to make sure in future if there are any reportable events we do so.

“We have had one recent outbreak that we are reporting to Ridor."

Unison said a first grievance has been lodged over the employers failure to report.

The vast majority of staff who have had the virus have been patient facing staff "making it difficult to explain why they are not recorded as transmitted at work" and said one grievance had been lodged.