Last month was the coldest January across the UK in 10 years, with more wintry weather expected to cause disruption this week.

The Met Office said January had an average temperature of 2.2C, making it the coldest across the UK since 2010, when the average UK January temperature was 0.9C.

It has also been the coldest calendar month since March 2013 which also recorded an average temperature of 2.2C.

The coldest January on record was 1963 with a mean temperature of minus 1.9C.

The freezing spell saw several days of snow an icy conditions across Scotland, which gave people a welcome break from lockdown.

Queens Park in Glasgow's Southside became busy with ice-skaters after its large pond froze over for several days, allowing people onto the ice.

Similar scenes were repeated at Inverleith Pond in Edinburgh.

However, it wasn't all fun and games as the snow brought significant disruption to roads and pavements.

There was a mix of temperatures expected across the UK on Tuesday, with around 6C expected in Manchester, around 5C in Belfast, around 3C in Edinburgh and Newcastle, and as high as 13C expected in London and 12C in Cardiff.

Dr Mark McCarthy, head of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre (NCIC), said: “January 2021 has been dominated by colder-than-average weather with only brief milder interludes, but what does this cold winter mean in the context of climate change and a warming planet?

“Well, a winter month as cold or colder than January 2021 used to occur in approximately seven out of 10 winters through the 20th Century.

“In more recent decades this has dropped to around three in ten. So although we are still subject to cold weather in winter, these cold spells tend not to be as severe or as frequent as in the past.”

Over the next seven days, much of Scotland has been warned to brace for icy and snowy conditions.

An alert for snow and ice is in place from central Scotland down to the Midlands of Emngland until midnight on Tuesday, which is likely to affect public transport and motorists.

Between 5cm and 10cm of snow could fall over higher ground in southern Scotland and northernmost counties in England with the possibility of 20cm or more across the highest roads.

Over the later half of the week, a yellow warning for snow is in place in northern Scotland until 6am on Saturday, potentially leading to rural communities being cut off.