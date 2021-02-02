A 'high number' of staff at a Scots medical centre are being told to self-isolate after coming into contact with a positive case of Covid-19.
A number of employees at Nethertown Medical Practice in Dunfermline have been asked to stay at home as part of a contract tracing effort.
The practice is now operating at a reduced service, and patients with prearranged appointments are being asked to attend as planned.
However, new routine appointments cannot be booked at this time.
READ MORE: The latest coronavirus statistics ahead of Nicola Sturgeon's lockdown review
The practice advised that patients requiring urgent review or assessment will be managed via phone, video link, or in-person as appropriate.
An update will be issued on Monday, February 8.
In the week leading up to January 29, there were 311 positive cases recorded in Fife, according to the latest figures revealed by Public Health Scotland.
Of those, six were based in Dunfermline meaning that the area’s seven-day rate category is in the second-highest tier.
READ MORE: Sturgeon to update on school reopening as lockdown restrictions reviewed
Health bosses are urging any Scots who are experiencing Covid symptoms to immediately self-isolate and arrange a test using the NHS inform website https://www.nhsinform.scot/ or by calling 08000282816.
The main symptoms of coronavirus include a high temperature, a new and continuous cough, and a loss or change in your sense of smell or taste.
