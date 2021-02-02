Thousands of homes have been left without gas following a major outage in the north east.

People living in and around Keith and Huntly woke to find supplies cut off this morning and have been left without heat throughout the day.

Supplier SGN is working to fix the problem, but has warned that many will be left without gas overnight.

The company released a statement on its website, saying: "Around 4,500 properties in Huntly and Keith are without gas today.

"Our engineers are on site and continue to investigate the cause of this issue. We will share further updates as we have them.

"It’s likely you may be without your gas supply overnight while we work to resolve this issue. We’re sorry for the inconvenience this will cause you, particularly when the weather is so cold.

"We’re contacting residents on the Priority Services Register to provide extra help while your gas is off."

Earlier, the company said: "At this time, it’s difficult to say exactly how long it will take to restore supplies."

A further update is expected at 3.30pm.