A CURIOUS sighting in Edinburgh, where the bat-signal has been spotted glowing on the side of the King’s Theatre. Does this mean Batman is in town, ignoring social distancing rules and punching miscreants squarely on the jaw? Not quite.

The projection is in memory of comic performer Andy Gray, who died recently, and was a huge fan of the Caped Crusader.

Andy regularly played the King’s, where he was known to be a bit of a superhero himself.

His superpower was the ability to make audiences roar with laughter, which beats X-ray vision any day of the week.

Back problem

WITH a David Attenborough sense of awe at the delights of the natural world, the Diary notes that a humpback whale has been sighted in the Firth of Forth.

Reader Lucy Davies is equally euphoric about its visitation, though she’s not so happy about the label we nasty humans have imposed on this proud beast of the sea.

“Wouldn’t it be so much kinder if we called it a whale with poor posture?” suggests Lucy.

Lynncheon voucher

ON a related subject, should we believe reader Sandy Tuckerman, who tells us he adores exotic dining and once visited an Inuit restaurant. On the menu were whale steaks, whale burgers, whale curry, whale stir fry and Vera Lynn.

Curiosity tweaked, Sandy asked the waiter what ingredients were in the Vera Lynn dish.

“Whale meat again,” he replied.

Water baby

WE recently mentioned that the sleeve of Breakfast in America, the most famous album by ’70s prog rockers Supertramp, features a band member perusing a copy of The Herald.

Reader Roger Stephens believes all record covers would be improved with a similar addition. “The album Nevermind by Nirvana sports an image of a baby paddling underwater, with a US dollar bill on a fishhook, just out of reach,” notes Roger, who adds: “Replacing the dollar bill with a copy of The Herald would be a far more profound statement. It would also promote literacy amongst aquatic babies.”

Way to go

MUSIC fan Malcolm Boyd from Milngavie continues to entertain himself by compiling a social distancing playlist. Today he suggests listening to Fleetwood Mac’s Go Your Own Way.

Cashing in

ANOTHER alternative meanings for a well-known location. Reader David Donaldson suggests Monifieth = An embezzler.

Calendar fail

PROUD reader Tim Philips tells us that he came up with his New Year’s resolution yesterday. And what is it? “From now on I’m going to be much more punctual,” says Tim.

