February's icy start is set to continue as weather warnings have been issued for large parts of Scotland.
The Met Office has placed a yellow warning of snow and ice as temperatures are set to plummet across most of the country.
Travel delays are to be expected with icy conditions and snow is predicted to hit the mainland
1-3cm of snow likely across some low ground, 5-10cm in places across southern Scotland & 20cm of snow possible above 300-400m.
READ MORE: Scotland's gritters out for winter: Here are their hilarious names
The forecasters have warned that power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.
They added that there is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur.
They said there is a small chance that communities could be cut off for several days and that long interruptions to power supplies and other services, such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage, may occur.
The weather warning is in place from Tuesday morning and will continue until 12pm on Sunday.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.