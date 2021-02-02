A FIFE care home where 19 residents tragically died was criticised over “weak” infection controls by a regulator, it has emerged.

Lomond Court Nursing Home in Glenrothes, which provided 24-hour nursing care and support to 40 older people with mental frailty was criticised by the Care Inspectorate for poor cleanliness which “compromised” the safety and wellbeing of OAPs.

NHS health chiefs confirmed the death toll at the home last month after the cluster was identified in mid-December.

As of January 7, the HC-One run facility was closed to new admissions after a total of 31 residents tested positive for coronavirus in previous weeks.

A further 40 people linked to the care home, including staff, were also confirmed as having caught the virus.

HC-One confirmed the care home currently has no coronavirus cases - while adding that it was “disappointed” by the report.

The Care Inspectorate issued the care home a “serious concern” on January 12 after finding a number of problems over infection control practices during an unannounced inspection.

"The service needs to give a greater importance to the cleanliness of the environment and equipment in use"," it said.

The environment for pensioners was described as “unsatisfactory”, with waste management at the home criticised.

The report read: “We evaluated how well infection control practices support a safe environment for people experiencing care and support.

“We concluded that people's welfare and safety was compromised by risks which could be avoided, and that immediate action was required.

“We issued the provider with a letter of serious concern following our first unannounced visit on 12 January 2021.

“The home environment was unsatisfactory. Levels of cleanliness were poor and required immediate attention to help minimise the potential spread of infection.

“The management of clinical waste was not satisfactory which caused risks to staff, people living in the home and visitors.

“We had significant concerns about how the laundry was managed in the home. Clean laundry was on the laundry floor.

“We found foodstuff and milk was not covered or dated stored in a fridge that was not clean or switched on.

“We determined that there was no shared sense of responsibility, or clarity, amongst staff about their roles in ensuring the environment and the equipment was clean and free from infection.

“All of these issues increased the risks of infection to everyone in the home. People experiencing care were not appropriately protected because there was not adequate cleaning of the care home.”

There were "significant improvements" following unannounced visits to the home on the 15, 18 and 19 January 2021.

"Where equipment and furniture were no longer fit for purpose, or could not be cleaned effectively, these had been removed and disposed of. The manager had introduced enhanced checks of the environment and equipment to see these were cleaned to a high standard. These improvements help to minimise risk of cross infection for residents and staff," the report said.

"We want to be assured that improvements will be sustained and have made a requirement to address this."

An HC-One spokesman said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents is our number one priority, and we take all feedback from the Care Inspectorate very seriously.

“We were therefore disappointed by the CI’s findings from the inspection, and we acknowledge we had not achieved the high standards our Residents rightfully expect and deserve.

“We took action to rectify the issues identified immediately and we have received positive reports on our progress since the CI visited.

“The CI’s inspection report highlights that ‘staff had worked very hard and made significant improvements in the cleanliness of the environment.’ “Our team are continuing to work diligently to ensure all feedback is addressed, the home has been provided extra support at a local and senior level and each Resident’s care plan is being reviewed and updated as appropriate.

“We are confident that the home has high standards of infection control which allow our Colleagues to deliver the safest and highest quality care.

“We are working closely with all relevant authorities and we are certain that the CI will be able to see further improvements at our next inspection.”