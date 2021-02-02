The Scottish Government has announced 69 new deaths overnight from Covid-19 as 758 new positive cases were announced today.

This represents 7.4% of the total tests carried out.

The Scottish Government announced that 1,939 patients are currently being treated for confirmed coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland.

143 people are intensive care.

181,291 have now tested positive from Covid-19 in Scotland since the start of the pandemic and 6,181 have died from the virus.

In total, 1,575,220 people in Scotland have been tested for coronavirus.