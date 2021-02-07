RSNO Digital Season: Paul Lewis plays Grieg

In this latest installment of the RSNO’s digital season, Paul Lewis – hailed as one of the finest British pianists for generations – will be performing Grieg’s Piano Concerto. Joining forces with the RSNO and conductor Edward Gardner the performance is bookended by Grieg’s music for Peer Gynt, including performances of Morning and In the Hall of the Mountain King.

12 February from 7.30pm. Tickets from £10

Online event: https://www.rsno.org.uk

Glasgow Jazz Festival – Winter Wednesdays

The Glasgow Jazz Festival’s Winter Wednesday’s have returned this month, bringing you even more virtual jazz sessions every week throughout February. There will be exclusive live performances every Wednesday night from local Scottish jazz talent. This Wednesday sees Joe Williamson take to the stage for a solo set.

10 February from 8pm. Free

Online event: https://myplayer.uk/jazz

Rare Prints and Monotypes

The Academian’s Gallery presents an exhibition of rare prints and monotypes from current and past members of the Royal Scottish Academy. Works come from artists such as Dame Elizabeth Blackadder and Sir Robin Philipson, among many others.

6-14 February Free. Online event: https://academiciansgallery.org

Artist, Model, Collector: Photography in the Life and Work of Mary Cameron

Painter Mary Cameron engaged with photography throughout her life, including on her travels around Spain during the early 20th century as inspiration for her paintings. Drawing on new research into Cameron’s photographic archive, this lecture offers fresh insights into a fascinating artist.

12 February from 2pm. Free but booking is essential. Online: https://www.whatsoninedinburgh.co.uk

Playtime with Jorrit Dijkstra

Playtime was founded in back in 2014 to give the creators an opportunity to try out new ideas, play new compositions, and pay homage to jazz giants. Since then a real buzz has been created around the Outhouse in Broughton Street’s loft space and during lockdown the performances have been moved to a new online format. The latest session features a performance from Dutch saxophonist Jorrit Dijkstra who experiments with American music whilst staying in touch with his Dutch musical routes.

5 February from 8.15pm. Tickets from £10. Online event: https://www.playtime-music.com

BOOK NOW

Tickets are available for StAnza, Scotland’s International Poetry Festival’s first hybrid, digital event. It has an innovative programme combining traditional StAnza favourites with new events capturing the full potential of the digital realm. Most events are free and ticketed, but are offered on a pay-what-you-can basis and can be viewed on StAnza’s website.

The festival runs for an extended period from 6-14th March with an opening night gala performance, and a programme packed with poems, film, art and music. Among the headline voices are Naomi Shihab Nye, Raymond Antrobus and Sasha Dugdale. Details at www.stanzapoetry.org or phone the box office on 01334 475000.

CHARLOTTE COHEN