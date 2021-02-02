ALISTER Jack has offered UK Government help to speed up the Scottish Government's roll-out of its vaccine programme amid criticism that Edinburgh has been comparatively slow in getting Covid-19 jags into people’s arms.

In a letter to Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish Secretary describes “our joint mission” to vaccinate people across the UK as the “most important peacetime endeavour this country has ever undertaken”.

And he stresses how he is sure the First Minister would agree that it is in everyone’s interests that the vaccination programme in Scotland “matches the best efforts of the rest of the UK” and argues there are significant advantages to “moving in lockstep on major decisions”.

Ms Sturgeon has come under fire for the rate of vaccine rollout in Scotland with Mr Jack’s colleague Douglas Ross asking: “When we’re in a race against the virus, why are the SNP running backwards?”

Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Conservative leader in Holyrood, told MSPs: “All the evidence shows the rollout is slow, stuttering and lagging way behind the rest of the UK.”

The FM insisted she had not rubbished anyone’s concerns about the pace of the rollout and stressed the SNP Government was “on track” to meet its mid-February target of inoculating the most vulnerable groups. She stressed that 98% of the most elderly in care homes had now been vaccinated as had almost 90% of staff.

“I want to see the daily rate grow and accelerate,” she declared, noting how the latest number was 55% higher than last Monday and was the highest daily number so far.

Today, official figures showed 610,778 people in Scotland had received their first dose of the vaccine, up 34,881 on yesterday's number. Some 8,345 had received their second dose.

In his letter, Mr Jack declared: “Protecting the public from Covid-19 offers our best hope of defeating the pandemic and returning to normal life. After so much pain and loss, and after so many months of difficult restrictions, nothing matters more.

“It is essential that all parts of the UK fight the pandemic together so we are able to ease restrictions and exit lockdown together.

“As we have agreed previously, there are significant advantages to moving in lockstep on major decisions. It means we can communicate more clearly and present consistent messages on travel between the UK and our friends and partners overseas.

“With Scotland at the heart of our integrated UK internal market, it is also essential for our economic recovery as we strive to protect not just lives but also livelihoods.”

The Secretary of State went on: “I am writing today to restate the UK Government’s full support in rolling out the vaccination programme and fighting the pandemic across the whole country.

“I’m sure you would agree with me that it is in everyone’s interests that progress in vaccinating the people of Scotland matches the best efforts of the rest of the UK.

“With that in mind, we stand ready to offer any support or assistance we can give you to accelerate your rollout programme.

“Matt Hancock, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, has underlined our open offer of mutual aid between health services around the UK,” added Mr Jack.